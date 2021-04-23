Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Valencia take on Deportivo Alaves at the Mestalla on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Valencia are in 14th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign so far. Los Che suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat against Osasuna in their previous game and cannot afford a similar result in this game.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 16th place in the league table and will have to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The Basque outfit edged Villarreal to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will hope for a similar result in this fixture.

El equipo se ejercita en Paterna y prepara desde ya el partido ante el @Alaves, de este sábado, en #Mestalla

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 21 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed only five victories against Valencia and will need to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust on Saturday.

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L-L

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Thierry Correia is recuperating from an injury at the moment and will be unavailable for this game. Jasper Cillessen is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Thierry Correia

Doubtful: Jasper Cillessen

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, and Inigo Cordoba are currently ruled out with an injury for Deportivo Alaves and are sidelined for this game. The Basque outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this match.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Inigo Cordoba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Jaume Domènech



"Hay que levantarse, estar unidos y el sábado se tienen que quedar los tres puntos en #Mestalla como sea"

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Jota; Joselu, Lucas Perez

Valencia vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Valencia have suffered from a massive exodus of players over the past year and are paying the price at the moment. Los Che cannot afford another string of defeats this season and will need to win this match.

Deportivo Alaves have also struggled to meet expectations in La Liga and will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

