Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2022

Real Valladolid play host to Celta Vigo at the José Zorrilla Stadium in round 10 of the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the midweek clash unbeaten in six consecutive games against Eduardo Coudet’s side and will look to keep this fine run alive and kicking.

Real Valladolid failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 loss away to Espanyol.

They are now winless in two consecutive games, while they have managed one win in their last six outings.

With eight points from nine games, Real Valladolid are currently 17th in the La Liga standings, level on points with Getafe and Girona.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad last time out.

They have now lost four of their last five outings, with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis on October 2 being the exception.

Celta Vigo are currently 11th in the La Liga standings after picking up 10 points from their opening nine games.

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 29 meetings between the teams.

Real Valladolid have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their last six games against Celta Vigo, claiming two wins and four draws since a 3-0 defeat in December 2013.

Coudet’s men are on a run of two straight defeats, while they have lost four of their last five outings since September.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last three home matches, picking up one draw and losing twice since a 1-0 victory over Almeria on September 5.

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo head into the midweek clash evenly-matched on paper and we anticipate a cagey affair at the José Zorrilla Stadium. We predict a share of the spoils with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Celta Vigo

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the previous five encounters between the sides)

