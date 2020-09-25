Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 La Liga campaign ticks on this weekend as Real Valladolid host Celta Vigo at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday evening.

The game is Valladolid’s first in a rapid-fire double-header, as they also head to the Santiago Bernabeu to face champions Real Madrid just three days later.

The hosts have yet to win a game thus far this season, and will be aiming to break their duck here.

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Strangely enough, both matches between these two sides during the 2019-20 La Liga campaign ended goalless. Fans will be hoping for a more entertaining game this time – more in line with their clash in September 2018, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Results so far this season favour Celta in this match. Their 2-1 win over Valencia – which followed a 0-0 draw with Eibar – has them sitting in fourth place in La Liga after two games.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have only gained a single point thus far, as they followed their draw with Real Sociedad with a loss to Real Betis last weekend.

Real Valladolid form guide: D-L

Celta Vigo form guide: D-W

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Valladolid boss Sergio Gonzalez will be without centre-back Kiko Olivas, right-back Javi Moyano, defender Joaquin Fernandez and midfielder Ruben Alcaraz, who are all injured. Goalkeeper Jordi Masip, meanwhile, looks set to miss the game too as he recovers from COVID-19.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Ruben Alcaraz, Jordi Masip, Javi Moyano, Joaquin Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

In a bizarre twist, Celta have two goalkeepers out injured, both with knee issues. Sergio Alvarez and Ruben Blanco will miss this game, meaning that Ivan Villar is likely to start in goal.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Valladolid predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roberto Jimenez, Luis Perez, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Nacho, Michel, Fede San Emeterio, Oscar Plano, Fabian Orellana, Pablo Hervias, Sergi Guardiola

Celta Vigo predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Villar, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Renato Tapia, Fran Beltran, Denis Suarez, Emre Mor, Nolito, Iago Aspas

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

While Celta Vigo have definitely been in better form than their opponents of late, it’s also worth noting that their away form in La Liga has been pretty shocking. They’ve won just two of their last 32 games away from home.

It would be surprising to see them completely fold and lose this game, but it would also be surprising to see them pick up a win. Valladolid have not started the season too strongly, but they have a talented squad and this could be a chance for them to pick up another point – or perhaps three, with a bit of luck.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Celta Vigo