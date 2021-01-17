Real Valladolid vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Valladolid host Elche at the José Zorrilla Stadium on Tuesday in La Liga action.

The game between the 17th and 18th-placed sides in the league table will be the first of the round 19 fixtures in the Spanish top-flight.

Valladolid secured a 4-1 win in their Copa del Rey round-of-32 fixture against Pena Deportiva, scoring three times in extra time.

Meanwhile, Elche were eliminated from the cup competition by Segunda Division leaders Rayo Vallecano.

Real Valladolid vs Elche Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 39 times across all competitions so far. The head-to-head record is pretty even, with 15 wins for the hosts, 13 for the visitors, and 11 games that have ended in draws.

Their last meeting came in the Segunda Division in 2017. In that fixture, Pucelanos recorded a 2-1 win at Tuesday's venue.

Real Valladolid form across all competitions: W-L-W-W-D

Elche form across all competitions: L-L-W-L-D

Real Valladolid vs Elche Team News

Real Valladolid

The hosts will be without the services of as many as nine players for this clash. Kiko Olivas, Saidy Janko, Marcos de Sousa, and Raúl García are out injured. Defender Javi Sánchez is also expected to miss the game.

Jota, Waldo Rubio, and Jawad El Yamiq all tested positive for COVID-19 and remain out of action.

Bruno González picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in his last outing and will be suspended for this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Saidy Janko, Marcos de Sousa, Raúl García, Jota, Waldo Rubio, Jawad El Yamiq, Javi Sánchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bruno González

Elche

Elche continue to be without the services of Tete Morante as he recovers from a muscle strain.

Lucas Boyé, Fidel, and Diego González might miss out on account of injuries picked up in their 3-1 defeat at home to Getafe last week.

Ivan Marcone will serve a one-match ban after picking up two yellow cards in that loss.

Injured: Tete Morante

Doubtful: Diego González, Lucas Boyé , Fidel

Suspended: Ivan Marcone

Real Valladolid vs Elche Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Ignasi Vilarrasa Palacios, Rubén Alcaraz, Luis Perez; Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Óscar Plano

Elche Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Edgar Badia; Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema, Juan Sánchez Miño;Omenuke Mfulu; Raul Guti, Pere Milla, Josan, Emiliano Rigoni; Jeison Lucumí

Real Valladolid vs Elche Prediction

Valladolid and Elche are two of the lowest-scoring sides in the Spanish top-flight. Injuries to key players of both sides will certainly play a part in the outcome of this game.

Given Elche's poor run of form and Valladolid's lengthy injury list, we believe that the game will end in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-0 Elche.