Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important encounter at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday.

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Real Valladolid and have won eight out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's six victories.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last 10 matches against Sevilla in La Liga and have played out draws in their last four such games.

Real Valladolid have lost two of their last three matches at home against Sevilla in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Real Valladolid have found the back of the net in each of their last five matches at home in la Liga and could achieve a streak of six such games in a row for the first time since 2014.

Sevilla have won their last three away games in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these matches.

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have turned their campaign around in admirable fashion this season and will have their sights set on a European trophy. The Andalusians will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Valladolid have troubled Sevilla in the past but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Sevilla

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

