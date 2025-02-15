Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark over the past year. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Real Valladolid and have won 10 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's six victories.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last 12 matches against Sevilla in La Liga, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin in 2012.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Real Valladolid in La Liga and are one more such result away from equalling their joint-highest streak against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Sevilla have won three of their last four matches away from home against Real Valladolid in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Ad

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have blown hot and cold so far this season and are currently in the midst of yet another slump. The Andalusians have dominated this fixture in the recent past and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Real Valladolid have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Sevilla are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Sevilla

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback