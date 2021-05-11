Real Valladolid vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are back in action with an important La Liga fixture this week as they host Real Valladolid at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday. Villarreal have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Real Valladolid are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are only one point above the relegation zone. The away side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Valencia over the weekend and will need to bounce back on Thursday.

Villarreal, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a stunning 4-2 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal and Real Valladolid are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 15 matches played between the two sides.

The reverse fixture between the two La Liga teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Villarreal. Pau Torres found the back of the net on the day and will want to make his mark on this fixture.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-D-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-W

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Team News

Real Valladolid have a few injury concerns

Real Valladolid

Pablo Hervias and Javi Sanchez have made progress with their recoveries and might be able to feature in this match. Raul Garcia and Fabian Orellana are still injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Raul Garcia, Fabian Orellana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

With Vicente Iborra, Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth injured for this game, Manu Trigueros and Etienne Capoue will have to do much of the heavy lifting for Villarreal in the midfield. Geronimo Rulli and Mario Gaspar received red cards on the bench against Celta Vigo and are suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Vicente Iborra, Juan Foyth, Samuel Chukwueze

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Geronimo Rulli, Mario Gaspar

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Javi Sanchez, Luis Perez; Joaquin Fernandez, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio; Shon Weissman, Pablo Hervias

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcacer

Real Valladolid vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal suffered a series of defensive lapses against Celta Vigo over the weekend and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Yellow Submarines have the likes of Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno at their disposal and can be lethal on their day.

Real Valladolid are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment but are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Villarreal

