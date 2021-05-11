SD Eibar vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of important games this week as Real Betis take on SD Eibar at the Municipal de Ipurua on Thursday. Real Betis have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.
SD Eibar are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle this month. The Basque outfit have stunned Getafe and Deportivo Alaves over the past week and will want to pull off another upset on Thursday.
Real Betis, on the other hand, have been excellent this season and find themselves in sixth place in the La Liga standings. The Andalusians edged Granada to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.
SD Eibar vs Real Betis Head-to-Head
SD Eibar have an excellent record against Real Betis and have won five games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only three victories against SD Eibar and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for SD Eibar. Real Betis were dismal on the day and cannot afford a similar result this week.
SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-L
Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-D-D
Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Liverpool history
SD Eibar vs Real Betis Team News
SD Eibar
Alejandro Pozo is injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. SD Eibar prodigy Bryan Gil has recovered from his niggle, however, and is available for selection against Real Betis.
Injured: Alejandro Pozo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Real Betis
Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out this week. Martin Montoya is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.
Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin
Doubtful: Martin Montoya
Suspended: None
SD Eibar vs Real Betis Predicted XI
SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Rober Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia
Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez; Borja Iglesias
SD Eibar vs Real Betis Prediction
Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to find their feet in La Liga this year. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark on this game.
SD Eibar have struggled this season but their resurgence this month remains a positive sign going into this match. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: SD Eibar 1-2 Real Betis
Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time