Real Zaragoza vs FC Cartagena prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Zaragoza invite FC Cartagena to Estadio La Romareda in their Spanish Segunda Division fixture on Monday.

Both clubs are winless in the 2021-22 campaign after two rounds of league action.

After a goalless draw against Ibiza in their season opener, Zaragoza conceded two goals in their trip to Valladolid.

Cartagena have lost two games in a row and after a 3-1 loss at home to Almeria in the opening fixture of the season, they suffered a 2-0 loss to Huesca last week.

Real Zaragoza vs FC Cartagena Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just twice so far, with both of their meetings coming in the Segunda Division last campaign. The two sides are evenly matched at the moment, with both games ending in stalemates.

Their first-ever meeting ended in a 1-1 draw at Municipal Stadium Cartagonova while they played a goalless draw at Monday's venue in their previous meeting.

Real Zaragoza form guide (Segunda Division): L-D

FC Cartagena form guide (Segunda Division): L-L

Real Zaragoza vs FC Cartagena Team News

Real Zaragoza

Carlos Vigaray is a long-term absentee for the hosts on account of a knee injury and has been ruled out for this league fixture. Daniel Lasure was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March and is not expected to be back in the fold anytime soon.

Es un honor y una responsabilidad unirme al @RealZaragoza y defender los colores de este club. Muchas gracias por la confianza y la acogida. Estoy seguro que juntos viviremos grandes cosas. 💪🏾🦁⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/JKQIw4CeBQ — Nano Mesa (@NanoMesa22) August 28, 2021

Injured: Carlos Vigaray, Daniel Lasure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cartagena

Nacho Gil became the first injury concern for the visiting side in the new campaign after picking up a shoulder injury in the 2-0 loss to Huesca. He is expected to be ruled out for at least a month.

Injured: Nacho Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza vs FC Cartagena Predicted XI

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Alvarez; Fran Gamez, Lluis Lopez, Jair Amadoz, Pep Chavarria; Borja Sainz, Francho Serrano, Radosav Petrovic, Juan Narvaez; James Igbekeme, Ivan Azon

FC Cartagena Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marc Martinez; Julian Delmas, David Andujar, Pedro Alcala, Antonio Luna; Alejandro Gallar, Sergio Tejera, Richard Boateng, Alberto Cayarga; Ruben Castro, Alfredo Ortuño

Real Zaragoza vs FC Cartagena Prediction

Real Zaragoza are yet to open their account in the Segunda Division this season while Cartagena have just found the back of the net once. With both teams out of form at the moment, a goalless draw seems to be the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Real Zaragoza 0-0 FC Cartagena

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P