“Really bad season”, “found it hard to even get into the team” – Tony Cascarino names 3 Chelsea stars who disappointed him the most this season

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has named a trio of players who he believes have let the Blues down this season.

The club have faced a difficult campaign on and off the pitch, and have only gained eight points from their previous seven Premier League encounters.

Speaking on talkSPORT (as per The Chelsea Chronicle), Cascarino highlighted Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner as players who have disappointed him the most across the campaign.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tammy Abraham has as many goals as Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku combined this season Tammy Abraham has as many goals as Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku combined this season 👀 https://t.co/IbgQklRCrx

Despite scoring twice against Wolves last time out, Lukaku has been a huge letdown since his record signing from Inter Milan last summer. The Belgian has scored only 14 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Fellow forward Werner has only netted 11 times in his 37 games. Christensen looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as the defender's contract expires in June.

Cascarino stated:

“Christensen’s not played well in the second part of the season. (Antonio) Rudiger’s leaving. There always seems to be an issue."

As for Lukaku, he said:

“Watching Lukaku get two (on Saturday vs Wolves), would’ve been a relief for him, but Lukaku’s had a really bad season."

“You spend £100m on someone who has found it hard to even get into the team."

He added:

“Timo Werner’s not played well. (Kai) Havertz looks a decent player but he doesn’t look like a regular goal scorer."

“Mason Mount’s their top goal scorer in the Premier League.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals Romelu Lukaku is now Chelsea's top goalscorer this season with 14 goals 😲 https://t.co/zUrwBwCUfI

Tuchel hopes Lukaku can revive his Chelsea career

The Blues threw away a two-goal lead against Wolves in their previous game and face Leeds United next, who are fighting for their lives to stay in the Premier League.

However, Lukaku's brace was certainly a boost for the German boss, who now hopes the 28-year-old can fire his side into next season's Champions League.

Following the Wolves game, Tuchel seemed reluctant to praise his centre-forward and said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by The Mail:

"Every striker is a very sensitive player, I don't know any strikers who have their confidence if they are on a streak where they don't have the role they wish for. It's the same for Romelu, so you see immediately, the second one is immediately easier because he had his goal."

"He fought hard for his goal. They are like this, they are sensitive because they are decisive and that is why it's super-important for him."

B/R Football @brfootball



129 days later and he's got a brace in 3 minutes Romelu Lukaku hadn’t scored in the Premier League since December 29th.129 days later and he's got a brace in 3 minutes Romelu Lukaku hadn’t scored in the Premier League since December 29th.129 days later and he's got a brace in 3 minutes ⚽⚽ https://t.co/FzZx49vvHw

Edited by Puranjay Dixit