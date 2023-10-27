3 reasons why Manchester City could defeat Manchester United this weekend | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United will welcome the Citizens in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, (October 29). The Manchester Derby has always been intense and dramatic, and we are set to witness another thrilling contest this weekend.

The Red Devils have registered 15 points from nine league games, and they are ranked eighth in the standings. Meanwhile, the Citizens have picked up 21 points from nine league games, and they are ranked second in the standings.

This listicle will assess three essential reasons why Manchester City could defeat the Red Devils in this derby.

#3 The Red Devils injury crisis

MCFC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Even if it can be highlighted that the injury of some key players in a squad is not an excuse for a team to perform poorly, injuries definitely affect a team's performance, especially in a big game, especially in the case of a squad size as limited as Manchester United's.

The potential absence of players like Casemiro, who's a pillar in the midfield, Lisandro Martinez, who's a leader in defense and Luke Shaw, who's robust at left-back could affect the Red Devils in a big game like the above where knowledge and squad strength is needed.

#2 The Red Devils attack has been dreadful

MUFC United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

In straightforward terms, it can be stated that United's attack has been poor and there has been an absence of cutting-edge in the final third as well.

In the league this season, it can also worth mentioning that the attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony has only netted one league goal.

The above is extremely poor when you consider the caliber of players involved, and against a solid Manchester City defense that has conceded only seven goals, which is the least number of goals conceded in the league this season, the Red Devils erratic attack might not stand a chance.

#1 Manchester City are in much better form

MCFC v Fulham FC - Premier League

On the basis of current form, the Citizens have been more precise as they are also far ahead of their local rivals in all ramifications this season.

Pep Guardiola's men have won seven and lost only two out of nine league games. While Manchester United have only won five and lost four out of nine league matches. The above is a clear description that Manchester City has been more clinical, and they are likely to take all three points.

Concurrently, if the attack can maintain their fine-form together with terrific forwards such as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in attack, the Red Devils shaky defense, having conceded 13 league goals, could struggle to curtail their attacking threat.