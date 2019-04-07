×
Rebel PSG midfielder suspended for social media activity amid transfer rumours

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
News
234   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:41 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Things have not been going well for Adrien Rabiot at PSG.

The French central midfielder's last appearance for his club came way back in December when he replaced Marco Verratti in a Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade.

There have been numerous rumors doing the rounds linking Rabiot with a move away from Paris, and several fans expected him to leave in January.

The 24-year-old's contract also expires in the summer, and he's rejected PSG's offer of a new deal, meaning that he's probably going to depart on a free transfer.

And now, he's hurt his chances of playing again this season by liking an Instagram post by Patrice Evra celebrating Manchester United's comeback win over the French champions in Paris last month.

PSG have reportedly suspended him for 6 days because of the incident.

In spite of the various controversies he's been embroiled in, there has been no shortage of suitors for his services next season.

Rabiot is still an immensely talented holding midfielder, and Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool are just some of the clubs that have been linked with a move for him.

Barcelona are unlikely to sign him now, having wrapped up a deal for Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong. An article published by Metro a couple of days ago claimed that he had agreed terms with Real Madrid.

However, Spanish outlet Marca refuted those claims, with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool also considering a move.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested - Rabiot even turned down a move to Spurs in January when PSG tried to cash in on him.

With Rabiot becoming increasingly unsettled in Paris, it'll be interesting to see how this transfer saga will pan out over the next couple of months.

