Reconsidering Goals: Borrusia Dortmund's campaign thus far

Abraham Benno FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 88 // 07 Mar 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Borussians basking in the glory of the Bundesliga

When the season started out, and Dortmund signed eight players in one window, they looked pretty convincing. The new man on the touchline, Lucien Favre was making things happen. Bayern caught a poor run of form and BVB were dominating the league. New signing Paco Alcacer had a crazy goalscoring form, and English wonderkid Jadon Sancho had the most assists in all of Europe.

In the UEFA Champions League, they won their first two group games without conceding. Next, they played Atletico and defeated them 4-0 which was the biggest defeat Simeone ever faced in his eight seasons as Atletico manager. In the return fixture, Die Borussen lost 2-0 at Madrid. They didn't concede in the remaining two group games and topped the group.

Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga, Dortmund were still unbeaten and had even defeated FC Bayern 3-2. Their first league loss came shortly before half-season to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Then, Dortmund skipper and talisman Marco Reus got injured - he had twisted an ankle. On top of that, Lucien Favre was out with the flu. Dortmund threw away a 3-0 lead to Hoffenheim to draw 3-3 in front of their home fans.

Dortmund were facing Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League, their manager was back but, not in full condition. Piszczek, Weigl, Reus and Alcacer were all out injured. They were thrashed 3-0 at Wembley.

Ahead of their second leg, Dortmund got out to Bremen in the DFB Pokal and lost to Augsburg in the league for Bayern to reach the same number of points and be behind by just 2 goals.

In the return leg against Tottenham, Dortmund dominated the game in every stat but, the opposing goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was just too good for them. The game was truly over when Harry Kane struck a shot past Roman Burki.

Weigl rueing missed chance against the unpenetrable Lloris

As of now, Dortmund are out of all competitions but the Bundesliga. It's funny how Der BVB fans were wa so ambitious about their team at the beginning of the season. Who knows? Maybe, next season will be their season. But, as of now, Dortmund are still doing what they do best: Finish any position but first place.

In what was their best chance of dethroning Bayern Munich as Bundesliga pace-setters since 2013, Dortmund seem to be lacking the grit once again, However, if they were to turn things around, they need to firstly fend off a struggling Stuttgart this weekend and most importantly beat Bayern in the Der Klassiker scheduled a month from now.

Advertisement