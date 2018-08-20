Record Transfers of all the Premier League clubs
With transfer fees being the hot topic in every football talk-show, let us look at the record transfers of all the premier league teams until the 2018/19 summer transfer window.
#1. Manchester United
Sky Sports reported that Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United in 2016/17 season after his spell at Juventus for a then- world record fee of £89 million which would eventually increase to £93 million due to add-ons.
Sky Sports also reported that Manchester United declined an offer from Barcelona which included Defender Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and £45 million. Paul Pogba seems to stay at Old Trafford at least for now.
#2.Chelsea
Chelsea signed Kepa from Athletico Bilbao for an all-time record transfer fee (for GK) of £71.6 million in 2018/19 season. The former Bilbao keeper now joins the most exciting league. He is famous for his amazing reflexes and positioning. With Thibaut Courtois forcing a move away to Real Madrid, it was essential for The Blues to sign a trustworthy goalkeeper.
#3. Liverpool
Liverpool signed Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton in 2017 for £75 million. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is set on a mission to change Liverpool's recent history.
Van Dijk is a regular in the Dutch national team. He is one trusty defender that Liverpool needed. Strong, consistent, out to prove a point. What else do you want from a defender?
#4. Machester City
Manchester City finally signed Riyad Mahrez for £60 million after four failed attempts. The Algerian was arguably the best player in 2015/16 season, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists. Pep Guardiola looks to add depth in his front line with this signing.
#5.Arsenal
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal from Borrusia Dortmund for a reported fee of £60 million. The pacey striker joined his former teammate Mkhitaryan at Arsenal. The Gabonese striker was having a purple patch into the end of 2017/18 season. He is looking to help Arsenal get back in the Champions League.