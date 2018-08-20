Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Record Transfers of all the Premier League clubs

Gaurav Sathe
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
122   //    20 Aug 2018, 09:57 IST

With transfer fees being the hot topic in every football talk-show, let us look at the record transfers of all the premier league teams until the 2018/19 summer transfer window.

#1. Manchester United


Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

 Sky Sports reported that Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United in 2016/17 season after his spell at Juventus for a then- world record fee of £89 million which would eventually increase to £93 million due to add-ons. 

Sky Sports also reported that Manchester United declined an offer from Barcelona which included Defender Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and £45 million. Paul Pogba seems to stay at Old Trafford at least for now.

#2.Chelsea

Chelsea signed Kepa from Athletico Bilbao for an all-time record transfer fee (for GK) of £71.6 million in 2018/19 season. The former Bilbao keeper now joins the most exciting league. He is famous for his amazing reflexes and positioning. With Thibaut Courtois forcing a move away to Real Madrid, it was essential for The Blues to sign a trustworthy goalkeeper.

Chelsea Unveil New Signing Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea Unveil New Signing Kepa Arrizabalaga

 

#3. Liverpool 

Liverpool signed Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton in 2017 for £75 million. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is set on a mission to change Liverpool's recent history.

Van Dijk is a regular in the Dutch national team. He is one trusty defender that Liverpool needed. Strong, consistent, out to prove a point. What else do you want from a defender?

Liverpool v Everton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Everton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

#4. Machester City

Manchester City finally signed Riyad Mahrez for £60 million after four failed attempts. The Algerian was arguably the best player in 2015/16 season, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists. Pep Guardiola looks to add depth in his front line with this signing.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

#5.Arsenal 

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal from Borrusia Dortmund for a reported fee of £60 million. The pacey striker joined his former teammate Mkhitaryan at Arsenal. The Gabonese striker was having a purple patch into the end of 2017/18 season. He is looking to help Arsenal get back in the Champions League.


Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
Gaurav Sathe
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports author
Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable clubs in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
The Most Expensive Premier League Starting XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 4 reasons why this will be one of...
RELATED STORY
Preview for the top 6 in the Premier League ahead of new...
RELATED STORY
Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top six contenders for the 2018/19 Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What do the top 6 teams need for...
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us