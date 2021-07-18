Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Brasiliero Serie A action continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Red Bull Bragantino welcome Santos to the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Ecuador-based outfit Independiente del Valle in the Copa Sudamericana.

Meanwhile, the visitors claimed a 1-0 win over Argentine side Independiente.

Red Bull Bragantino returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a 2-0 victory over Independiente del Valle in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana knockout stage tie.

In a game where Jonathan Bauman saw red, Fabricio Bruno and Eric Ramires scored in either half to hand Maurício Barbieri's men a vital first-leg win.

Red Bull Bragantino have seen their form take a slight dip in Serie A. They are currently on a two-game winless run, picking up back-to-back draws against Cuiaba and Atletico Paranaense.

However, they have enjoyed an impressive run this season and are currently unbeaten in the league, picking up six wins and five draws.

With 23 points from 11 games, Monday’s hosts are currently second in the Serie A table, two points behind first-placed Palmeiras.

Similarly, Santos claimed a Copa Sudamericana first-leg victory when they beat Independiente 1-0 on home turf on Thursday.

However, in their last Serie A outing, Fernando Diniz's men suffered a 3-2 defeat against league leaders Palmeiras.

It was the second league defeat in three games for Santos, who appear to have run out of steam.

The drop-off in form has seen Alvinegro drop out of the Copa Libertadores places into mid-table. They currently occupy ninth place on the log, level on 15 points with Flamengo and Atletico Goianiense.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos Head-To-Head

Santos have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture with four wins from their previous 12 games against Red Bull Bragantino. The hosts have managed two wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Santos Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos Team News

Red Bull Bragantino

The hosts will be without the services of Bruno Tubarao, Gabriel Novaes and Luan Candido due to injuries. Jadsom is currently suspended, while forward Claudinho is on international duty with Brazil at the summer Olympics.

Injured: Bruno Tubarao, Gabriel Novaes, Luan Candido

Suspended: Jadsom

Unavailable: Claudinho

Santos

The visitors remain without Sandy Santos and Jobson, who have both been ruled out with injuries. Midfielder Jean Mota has been suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Sandy Santos, Jobson

Suspended: Jean Mota

Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos Predicted XI

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Aderlan Silva, Bruno, Rech Ortiz, Weverton; Evangelista, Raul; Artur, Zirlo, Helinho; Ytalo

Santos Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joao Paulo; Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe, Madson; Guilherme Camacho, Marinho, Gabriel Pirani, Lucas Braga, Jean Mota; Marcos Guilherme, Raniel

Red Bull Bragantino vs Santos Prediction

Santos face a stern test against Red Bull Bragantino, who have been superb so far. They remain the only unbeaten team in the league after 11 games.

We predict the hosts will continue their fine form and claim all three points on Monday as they boast a stronger squad.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 Santos

Edited by Peter P