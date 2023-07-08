Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Still licking their wounds from their shock Copa Paulista loss to Primavera, Red Bull Bragantino play host to Sao Paulo in Serie A action on Sunday.

The Tricolor Paulista have failed to win their last five visits to the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Red Bull Bragantino were denied a sixth win on the bounce as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Primavera in the Copa Paulista on Saturday.

Having kicked off their Copa Paulista campaign with a 5-2 win over Juventus-SP on July 1, Pedro Caixinha’s side sit second in the standings with three points from a possible six.

Bragantino now turn their attention to Serie A, where they are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, claiming 10 points from a possible 12 in that time.

Elsewhere, Sao Paulo placed one foot in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil last time out as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Dorival Júnior’s side have now won three games on the spin, including a 2-0 victory over Tigre in the Copa Sudamericana, where they finished first in Group D.

Sao Paulo return to the Serie A, where they have picked up 21 points from 13 matches to sit seventh in the table, two points and two places behind Sunday’s hosts.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Sao Paulo hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up nine wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

The Massa Bruta are unbeaten in their last five games against Sao Paulo, picking up four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in March 2019.

Bragantino are currently on a run of six consecutive home wins across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-2 draw against America Mineiro on May 10.

The Tricolor Paulista are one of just two sides yet to win an away game in the Serie A this season, claiming three draws and losing three of their six matches so far.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Prediction

While both sides have put together a fine run in recent weeks, Bragantino head into the weekend as slight favorites given Sao Paulo’s struggles on the road. We predict the Massa Bruta will pick up from where they dropped off on Saturday and extend their winning streak at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 3-1 Sao Paulo

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Bull Bragantino

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Red Bull Bragantino have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games against Sao Paulo)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 or more corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

