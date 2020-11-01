Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Red Bull Salzburg are set to welcome Bayern Munich to the Red Bull Arena on Tuesay in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of WSG Swarovski Tirol on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

A brace from young Mali international Sekou Koita and a hattrick from Swiss attacker Noah Okafor secured a comfortable win for Jesse Marsch's side.

ℹ️ Jesse Marsch is the first coach in Austrian Bundesliga history to win 28 of his first 38 games. #RBSWSG pic.twitter.com/T0ubiEHF74 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 31, 2020

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Koln 2-1 in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Goals from experienced forward Thomas Muller and winger Serge Gnabry ensured victory for Hansi Flick's side. Midfielder Dominick Drexler scored the consolation goal late in the second half for Koln.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Red Bull Salzburg and Bayern Munich have not faced each other in a competitive fixture.

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-W

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch will be unable to call upon the services of former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Antoine Bernede and Malian midfielder Youba Diarra, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Antoine Bernede, Youba Diarra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies and young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Hansi Flick is expected to have the vast majority of his squad available to take part.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cican Stankovic, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Andre Ramalho, Jerome Onguene, Andreas Ulmer, Mohamed Kamara, Zlatko Junuzovic, Mergim Berisha, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Dominic Szoboszlai

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Red Bull Salzburg have made a name for themselves in recent years, with their smart recruitment strategy widely appreciated, bringing the likes of Erling Braut Haaland and Takumi Minamino to the club.

In Patson Daka and Dominic Szoboszlai, they have their next two stars, and their efforts will be crucial if Red Bull Salzburg are to get a result against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be keen to replicate their treble-winning campaign from last season. The Bavarians have once again begun strongly, and the signing of winger Leroy Sane has made an already impressive attack even more frightening.

Bayern Munich will not find it easy against Red Bull Salzburg, but should be able to get a result in Austria.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

