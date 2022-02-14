Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Red Bull Salzburg are set to play Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game on the back of a Ferdinand Feldhofer's Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga. Second-half goals from American midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Swiss forward Noah Okafor sealed the deal for Matthias Jaissle's Red Bull Salzburg. A first-half goal from Montenegro international Filip Stojkovic proved to be a mere consolation for Rapid Wien.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Thomas Reis' Bochum in the Bundesliga. First-half goals from Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia, experienced Costa Rican right-back Cristian Gamboa and winger Gerrit Holtmann ensured victory for Bochum.

A brace from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski proved to be a mere consolation for Bayern Munich.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the advantage, having won two games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the UEFA Champions League, with Bayern Munich beating Red Bull Salzburg 3-1. Goals from star striker Robert Lewandowski, French winger Kingsley Coman and Germany international Leroy Sane secured the win for Bayern Munich, who had Spanish midfielder Marc Roca sent off in the second-half.

German striker Mergim Berisha scored the consolation goal for Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-D

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-L

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Albert Vallci, Malian striker Sekou Koita, Malian midfielder Ousmane Diakite, Swiss centre-back Bryan Okoh, Slovenian attacker Benjamin Sesko and Brazilian full-back Bernardo. There are doubts over the availability of veteran Austrian midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.

Injured: Bernardo, Ousmane Diakite, Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Okoh

Doubtful: Zlatko Junuzovic

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies, experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka. There are doubts over the availability of young midfielder Jamal Musiala. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Julian Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer

Doubtful: Jamal Musiala

Suspended: None

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Philipp Kohn, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Seiwald, Nicolas Capaldo, Mohamed Camara, Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi, Chukwubuike Adamu

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤯 Robert Lewandowski has scored as many league goals this season as Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 (24) 🤯 Robert Lewandowski has scored as many league goals this season as Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 (24) https://t.co/EsFAtth4SR

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Red Bull Salzburg have done well to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League. They continue to develop young talents, with Karim Adeyemi their next star. The Germany international has heavily been linked with Borussia Dortmund, while Bayern Munich have been suggested as well.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Negotiations already advanced also on player side. Borussia Dortmund have been in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi since November - club feeling confident to reach full agreement with RB Salzburg in the coming weeks. He's the main target after Niklas Süle deal completed. 🟡 #BVB Negotiations already advanced also on player side. Borussia Dortmund have been in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi since November - club feeling confident to reach full agreement with RB Salzburg in the coming weeks. He's the main target after Niklas Süle deal completed. 🟡 #BVB Negotiations already advanced also on player side. https://t.co/YCXLn1TSNd

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, surprisingly lost to Bochum recently in the Bundesliga. Julian Nagelsmann's side are excellent but the Bochum loss will surely increase Red Bull Salzburg's confidence.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Abhinav Anand