Red Bull Salzburg vs Brondby prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Red Bull Salzburg are set to play Brondby at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of the play-off in the UEFA Champions League.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Flyeralarm Admira yesterday in the Austrian Bundesliga. A late second-half goal from young Austrian forward Chukwubuike Adamu ensured victory for Matthias Jaissle's Red Bull Salzburg.

Brondby, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Flemming Pedersen's Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga yesterday. A second-half goal from experienced Danish centre-back Kian Hansen sealed the deal for Nordsjaelland.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Brondby Head-to-Head

Red Bull Salzburg and Brondby have not faced each other recently.

🗣️ Matthias #Jaissle: "Es war über lange Zeit eine zähe Partie. Aber wir sind weiter fleißig drangeblieben und haben versucht, unsere PS auf die Straße zu bringen. Es ist heute viel Potenzial auf der Strecke geblieben. In Summe war’s ein verdienter Sieg!" #ADMRBS pic.twitter.com/b4rObzm5Vo — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 14, 2021

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: W-W-W-W

Brondby form guide in the Danish Superliga: L-L-D-D-D

Red Bull Salzburg vs Brondby Team News

Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle will be unable to call upon the services of Malian forward Sekou Koita, defender Albert Vallci and German striker Mergim Berisha, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced Austria international Zlatko Junuzovic.

Injured: Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Mergim Berisha

Doubtful: Zlatko Junuzovic

Suspended: None

Brondby

Meanwhile, Brondby will be without Paraguayan left-back Blas Riveros. American midfielder Christian Cappis, winger Mathias Greve, Norwegian midfielder Tobias Borkeeiet and goalkeeper Thomas Mikkelsen have all tested positive for COVID-19 and are not available. There are doubts over the availability of Norwegian centre-back Sigurd Rosted and Croatia international Josip Radosevic.

Injured: Blas Riveros

Doubtful: Sigurd Rosted, Josip Radosevic

Suspended: None

Not available: Christian Cappis, Mathias Greve, Tobias Borkeeiet, Thomas Mikkelsen

Red Bull Salzburg vs Brondby Predicted XI

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Philipp Kohn, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald, Brenden Aaronson, Noah Okafor, Karim Adeyemi

Brondby Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jonathan AEgidius, Jens Martin Gammelby, Andreas Maxso, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Bruus, Rezan Corlu, Anis Ben Slimane, Kevin Mensah, Simon Hedlund, Mikael Uhre, Andrija Pavlovic

Tillykke til Rezan Corlu, der i dag runder 24 år 🎂🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/ecnZWeXYaW — Brøndby IF (@BrondbyIF) August 7, 2021

Red Bull Salzburg vs Brondy Prediction

Red Bull Salzburg continue to churn out excellent talents on a regular basis. This summer, they have sold midfielder Enock Mwepu to Brighton & Hove Albion and striker Patson Daka to Leicester City. They have a new manager at the helm in the form of Mattias Jaissle, and the German replaces Jesse Marsch, who is now the manager of RB Leipzig.

Brondby, on the other hand, won the Danish Superliga last season but have endured a poor start this time around. A host of positive COVID-19 cases has not helped manager Niels Frederiksen's cause, with Brondby languishing in the 10th position in the league table.

Brondby will likely miss some crucial players for this game. Despite Red Bull Salzburg losing their top talents on a regular basis, they have barely missed a step, especially domestically. Jaissle's men should win here.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 Brondby

