Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2022

Red Bull Salzburg are set to play Chelsea at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Christian Ilzer's Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Red Bull Salzburg had Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic sent off late in the second-half.

Chelsea, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the English Premier League. A penalty from Italy international Jorginho for Chelsea was cancelled out by a goal from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro for Manchester United.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won one game, while the other one has ended in a draw.

Austria international Junior Adamu has scored six goals in the league for Red Bull Salzburg.

English forward Raheem Sterling has four goal contributions in the league for Chelsea.

Midfielder Mason Mount has two goals in the league for Chelsea.

Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella has two assists in the league for Chelsea.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Prediction

Red Bull Salzburg are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga, two points ahead of 2nd-placed Sturm Graz. They are 2nd in their Champions League group, one point behind group leaders Chelsea and two points ahead of 3rd-placed AC Milan. The Austrian side have exceeded expectations in Europe so far, but Group E is too close for comfort, even for Chelsea, as 4th-placed Dinamo Zagreb are on the same points as AC Milan.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have endured a tumultuous start to their season. The Blues were heavy spenders during the summer, signing Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, they signed Thomas Tuchel after a string of poor performances, and hired Graham Potter to replace him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC @footballdaily Graham Potter when asked if Todd Boehly presented him with the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo: "I never speak about players that aren't Chelsea players". Graham Potter when asked if Todd Boehly presented him with the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo: "I never speak about players that aren't Chelsea players". 🔵🇵🇹 #CFC @footballdaily https://t.co/tY6uYexGzq

They are currently 4th in the league, only one point ahead of 5th-placed Manchester United. Manager Graham Potter has endured a frustratingly inconsistent start to his tenure. Potter has proved his mettle at Brighton & Hove Albion, but will need more time to implement his philosophy at Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“He wasn't in the start for the first couple of games but acted perfectly. Very focused on his football and helping the team”.



The situation has totally changed for Trevoh with Potter. Graham Potter on Chalobah: “Very impressed, from day one: he’s a bit of a soldier”. 🛡“He wasn't in the start for the first couple of games but acted perfectly. Very focused on his football and helping the team”.The situation has totally changed for Trevoh with Potter. Graham Potter on Chalobah: “Very impressed, from day one: he’s a bit of a soldier”. 🛡🔵 #CFC“He wasn't in the start for the first couple of games but acted perfectly. Very focused on his football and helping the team”.The situation has totally changed for Trevoh with Potter. https://t.co/OtyTF371bX

However, failure to qualify from their Champions League group will not be construed well by Chelsea's new owners.

Chelsea have what it takes to win here, and will be the favourites to do so.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Chelsea

Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Chelsea

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet- Yes

