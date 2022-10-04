Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2022

Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb go head-to-head at the Red Bull Arena in Group E of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Austrian side are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions and will set out to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Salzburg were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with LASK on Saturday.

Matthias Jaissle’s men, who are first in the Austrian Bundesliga table with 23 points from 10 games, are now unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Sturm Graz on July 30.

Salzburg will now turn their sights to the Champions League where they will be seeking their first win after playing out a 1-1 draw with AC Milan and Chelsea in their opening two games.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb maintained their fine domestic form as they claimed a 4-1 victory over NK Slaven Belupo in the Croatian HNL.

They have won their last three games across all competitions, scoring an impressive 10 goals and conceding twice in that time.

Dinamo Zagreb will now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they are currently second in Group E, one place and one point above Wednesday’s hosts.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Red Bull Salzburg boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two different ocassions.

Dinamo Zagreb are currently on a three-game winning streak in all competitions, while they have won nine of their last 10 games since August.

Red Bull Salzburg are unbeaten in their last 11 games, claiming seven wins and four draws in that time.

However, the Austrian outfit are on a run of three consecutive draws, with their last win coming on September 10, when they saw off SV Reid 3-0 in the Bundesliga.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

With just one point separating Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in the table, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Red Bull Arena as both sides look to get one over the other. However, we predict the spoils will be shared in this one, with both sides settling for a draw.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Salzburg’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Dinamo Zagreb’s last 10 matches)

