Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2023

Red Bull Salzburg are set to play Inter Milan at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Red Bull Salzburg come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over WSG Tirol in their most recent game. A second-half brace from Ivorian forward Karim Konate and a goal from Malian midfielder Nene Dorgeles sealed the deal for Red Bull Salzburg.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their most recent game. Second-half goals from attacker Sebastiano Esposito and midfielder Stefano Sensi secured the win for Inter Milan. Portuguese midfielder Vitinha scored the goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have faced Red Bull Salzburg once before, and emerged victorious.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez managed 27 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Inter Milan.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella managed 12 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Inter Milan last season.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu managed nine goal contributions in 28 league starts for Inter Milan last season.

Danish midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard has two assists in the league this season so far for Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan Prediction

Red Bull Salzburg, as is almost always the case, have lost key players once again. Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko and Austrian midfielder Nicolas Seiwald have both moved to RB Leipzig, while Swiss attacker Noah Okafor has joined AC Milan. To add to that, they have also lost their manager, with Mattias Jaissle moving to Al-Ahli.

The Salzburg train goes on though; the club have appointed former Barnsley and New York Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber as their boss, and they continue to nurture and promote young exciting talent.

Inter Milan, too, have lost some key players. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has moved to Manchester United, while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, a mainstay in their midfield for multiple years, now plays for Al-Nassr. They have acquired Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich while French forward Marcus Thuram and midfielder Davide Frattesi have also joined, while they continue to be linked with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

Inter Milan should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Inter Milan

Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Inter Milan

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet- yes