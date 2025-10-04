Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Red Bull Salzburg and Rapid Vienna will battle for three points in an Austrian Bundesliga round nine clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at the Red Bull Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League. Martin Satriano broke the deadlock for Lyon in the 11th minute after Pavel Sulc missed a seventh-minute penalty. Ruben Kluivert doubled their lead and sealed the win in the 57th minute.
Rapid Vienna, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 thrashing away to Lech Poznan in the UEFA Conference League. They were 3-0 down at the break, with Luis Palma, Mikael Ishak and Taofeek Ismaheel scoring a goal each. Notably, Ishak also missed a penalty. Andrija Radulovic pulled one back in the 64th minute while Leo Bengtsson completed the rout for Lech Poznan late on.
The Green-Whites will now turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them suffer a 3-1 defeat at home to city rivals Austria Vienna. Salzburg claimed a 2-1 away win over Tirol in their last league game.
RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Salzburg have a slightly better record in the last 216 head-to-head games, with 83 wins while Rapid Vienna were victorious 82 times.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Salzburg claimed a 4-2 home win.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Salzburg have won just one of their last six games across competitions (four losses).
- Rapid's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this run producing three goals or more.
RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction
Salzburg have floundered in the last few weeks and are just one of six sides yet to register a point after two games in the Europa League. Things are not much better domestically, even though they are just three points off their visitors in first-place.
Rapid Vienna are still seeking a maiden league crown in 17 years. They currently lead the way at the summit and a win here would further boost their title aspirations at this early stage.
Backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-1 Rapid Vienna
RB Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Salzburg to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals