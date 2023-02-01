Red Bull Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2023

Red Bull Salzburg will host Sturm Graz at the Red Bull Arena on Friday in the quarterfinals of the OFB Cup.

The home side opened their cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Fugen before beating Union Gurten by the same scoreline in the second round. They thrashed Flyeralarm Admira 6-1 in the competition last time out and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the domestic cup this weekend.

Friday's game will mark Salzburg's return to competitive action after a three-month hiatus. They will also feature in the Austrian Bundesliga and UEFA Europa League over the next two weeks and will be looking to make a strong return to action.

Sturm Graz beat amateur outfit Rothis 6-0 in their opening cup clash back in July last year. They then locked horns with Austria Salzburg in the next round, winning 3-1 before beating Grazer AK 1-0 in the third round.

The visitors are five-time winners of the OFB Cup, most recently lifting the trophy in the 2017-18 campaign. They will look to replicate similar heights this season but will need a strong performance against the league leaders on Friday.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 95 meetings between Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz. The hosts have won 49 of those games, while the visitors have won 26 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing their previous six.

Salzburg are the only side in the Austrian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf in the league.

Sturm are the only side in the Austrian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat away from home in the league.

Die Rotten Bullen have the best offensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal tally of 33.

Die Schwoazn are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Salzburg have won three of their last four competitive outings and will head into the weekend clash with confidence. They have lost just one home game all season and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Sturm Graz are winless in their last three competitive games and have had mixed results in their mid-season friendlies. They are without a win in their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Sturm Graz

Red Bull Salzburg vs Sturm Graz

Tip 1 - Result: Salzburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

