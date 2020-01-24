Red Devils change stance in Bruno Fernandes chase, Krzysztof Piatek's father hands United massive boost in striker pursuit and more Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 24th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Manchester United lower their offer for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have reduced their offer for Bruno Fernandes after learning that Sporting Lisbon are in desperate need for money before the end of this month, Sky Sports has reported.

The Red Devils had initially made an offer of £55 million and a deal appeared to be on the horizon after the midfielder's agent Jorge Mendes met with Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, and director of football, Hugo Viana earlier this week.

After hearing of the Portuguese outfit's financial trials, however, the Manchester giants are understood to have changed their minds and are now only willing to offer a reduced amount of £42 million for the services of the player.

Despite the change in direction, United remain optimistic about their chances of signing Fernandes as they believe they are still on good terms with Sporting. It remains to be seen how this stretched saga will pan out in the days to come.

Krzysztof Piatek's father claims the AC Milan striker will depart the club soon

Krzysztof Piątek's father Władysław has claimed that the AC Milan striker is on his way out of the San Siro after falling down the pecking order under Stefano Pioli.

The Poland international, who joined the Rossoneri from Genoa in the January transfer window last year, has been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the run-up to the January transfer window.

Speaking to Sportowe Fakty, Władysław said,

"After the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it was decided in advance that Krzysztof would be a substitute. He would have to suddenly explode with form to return to the team."

"Krzysztof certainly does not agree with the role of the substitute. He wants to play so he can be in shape for the Euros, so he must perform regularly. If he can't count on [sufficient game-time] in Milan, he is willing to change club. I think he is most interested in the English league.

"It seems to me that Krzysztof is already mentally focused on leaving. Of course, if nobody puts out the money, it may turn out that Krzysztof will not go anywhere, but for English clubs, €35m is not much.

"A lot of clubs ask about Krzysztof, there are loan offers, but Milan is not interested because they want to sell my son for similar money. I think everyone is waiting for next week, then Krzysztof's future will be decided."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells United board he needs six signings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club hierarchy that he needs six new signings to command significant progress in the team, The Times has reported.

The Norwegian tactician is understood to have asked the board for two central midfielders, a full back, a winger, a striker and a number 10.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to back him with funds for the transfers and it remains to be seen if any of the positions will be strengthened before the January transfer window slams shut.

