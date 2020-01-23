Red Devils' bid for Inter Milan midfielder rejected, Bruno Fernandes' agent claims United have competition in pursuit of Sporting ace and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 23rd January 2020

Matias Vecino

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Inter Milan turn down Manchester United's bid for Matias Vecino

As per reports on Sky Sport Italia, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of yet another midfielder as Inter Milan have turned down their loan bid for Matias Vecino.

The Red Devils are targeting the Uruguayan midfielder as their negotiations for the signing of their prime target, Bruno Fernandes, came to a standstill in the last few days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign reinforcements for their midfield as Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba have been ruled out of action due to injury. United's bid for Vecino was, however, not satisfactory to the Nerazzurri, who consequently rejected the bid.

Sporting Lisbon talking to other clubs over Bruno Fernandes transfer

Bruno Fernandes

Jorge Mendes has put uncertainty in Manchester United's chase of Bruno Fernandes by claiming that Sporting Lisbon are talking to other clubs about the midfielder's transfer in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were understood to have upped their offer for Bruno Fernandes to €55 million plus an additional €10 million in bonuses after their initial offer failed to impress the Portuguese club. Negotiations over a potential transfer were stalled after the Primeira Liga club increased their valuation of the player to €68 million and the Manchester giants are now hoping that their revised bid will be enough to get the deal over the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mendes said,

"I don’t know what will happen to Bruno, honestly I don’t know. If he doesn’t leave now, for sure he will leave in summer. Sporting have been talking to other clubs, I’m not sure what will happen if he will go now or at the end of the season."

Mino Raiola provides Paul Pogba transfer update

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has refused to rule out a move for the Manchester United midfielder and has accused the club of failing to meet the player's expectations since his arrival in 2016.

The France international rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in an £89 million deal but has since grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and even vocalised his desire to embark on a new challenge elsewhere.

When asked about a potential transfer for Pogba this summer, Raiola told Sky Sports,

"I don't say anything for sure. Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul if he does not play he is not happy."

"But I saw him go back to Manchester United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that Manchester United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose Manchester United."

The Italian super-agent added, "Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul."

Solskjaer hints at more player departures in the January transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that more players will have to leave the club this month following a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils have lost more Premier League games than they have won since the Norwegian tactician was made permanent manager in March last year, with their latest defeat leaving them six points adrift of a top-four spot.

Ashley Young has already left the club to join former United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at Inter Milan earlier this month and Solskjaer has now implied that a massive clear-out is in the cards this month. He told BT Sport (via The Mirror),

"We are looking to improve, we have got our targets. This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner."

"We have started a clear-out and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [transfer window] closes. We are working on things. For me, the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn't good enough for a Manchester United team."

