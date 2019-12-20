Red Devils' January transfer plans revealed and more: Manchester United transfer news roundup, 20th December 2019

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Red Devils…

Pilger on United’s January transfer plans

Journalist Sam Pilger wrote a detailed report on Forbes on Manchester United’s transfer plans in January. He stated that Nemanja Matic is the likeliest to leave. Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones could also be sold if the right offer comes in.

Meanwhile, in terms of arrivals, the Red Devils are “increasingly confident” about being able to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. The report also adds that United will make a bid for Jadon Sancho in the winter if he becomes available but Dortmund are unlikely to sell in January.

Finally, Christian Eriksen and James Maddison are two players that United are targeting to fill up their playmaker void.

Pogba won’t be sold in January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba won’t be allowed to leave in the winter market. There are reports of the Frenchman wanting to leave the Theatre of Dreams with Real Madrid being interested.

However, Solskjaer has put cold water on the stories. He said,

“He is not being sold in January,"

"I hope he will play before the end of the year, but I am not going to push him. I can't risk any setbacks or injuries."

Solskjaer remains coy on Haaland

Apart from addressing rumours about Pogba, Solskjaer was also asked about reports of Haaland landing in Manchester but the Norwegian refused to be drawn into making a definitive comment on the issue, stating that he can’t comment on players that belong to other clubs. Solskjaer said,

“I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway,” “You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players, I’ve said that many times and that’s just one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time.”

