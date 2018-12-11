Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 41 // 11 Dec 2018, 01:27 IST

A win for Paris Saint-Germain will see them qualify to the knockout stages

A victory is all that separates Paris Saint-Germain from getting into the knockout stages of the Champions League from a very tough group C for the seventh season in a row.

The Thomas Tuchel managed side heads into the game in the second place of Group C but faces a tricky test at Serbia where they face an already eliminated Red Star Belgrade who have not lost at home in the domestic as well as in European this season with Napoli managing just a draw and Liverpool failing to win away at the Red Star Stadium.

A victory for the home side and a defeat to Liverpool will see the Serbian side qualifying into the Europa League while a defeat to Paris Saint Germain and a victory to Liverpool in the other Group C encounter will see the Parisians knocked out of the Champions League.

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Kick-off Information

Date: 11th December 2018

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: Red Star Stadium, Belgrade

Livestream: SonyLiv

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Team News

World's most expensive player is likely to be back for PSG

Midfielder Nenad Krsticic is suspended for Red Star.

PSG will welcome back Neymar after the Brazilian missed the last match through injury.

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Probable Lineup

Red Star Belgrade: Borjan, Degenek, Gobeljić, Rodić, Babić, Causic, Jovicic, Srnic, Marin, El Fardou Ben, Pavkov

Paris Saint Germain: Buffon, Bernat, Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Veratti, Di Maria, Rabiot, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Form Guide

The Last 5 competitive matches:

Red Star Belgrade: W-W-W-L-D

Paris Saint Germain: D-D-W-W-W

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Head to Head

Red Star Belgrade: 0 wins

Paris Saint Germain: 1 win

Draw: 0

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are sure favourites to win this tie and qualify to the next round of the Champions League. An unbeaten home record at home is sure to give the Serbians a little bit of hope but the talent in the Parisians is very likely to overwhelm the former European winners.

Prediction: Paris Saint Germain 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

