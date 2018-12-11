Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
A victory is all that separates Paris Saint-Germain from getting into the knockout stages of the Champions League from a very tough group C for the seventh season in a row.
The Thomas Tuchel managed side heads into the game in the second place of Group C but faces a tricky test at Serbia where they face an already eliminated Red Star Belgrade who have not lost at home in the domestic as well as in European this season with Napoli managing just a draw and Liverpool failing to win away at the Red Star Stadium.
A victory for the home side and a defeat to Liverpool will see the Serbian side qualifying into the Europa League while a defeat to Paris Saint Germain and a victory to Liverpool in the other Group C encounter will see the Parisians knocked out of the Champions League.
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Kick-off Information
Date: 11th December 2018
Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)
Venue: Red Star Stadium, Belgrade
Livestream: SonyLiv
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Team News
Midfielder Nenad Krsticic is suspended for Red Star.
PSG will welcome back Neymar after the Brazilian missed the last match through injury.
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Probable Lineup
Red Star Belgrade: Borjan, Degenek, Gobeljić, Rodić, Babić, Causic, Jovicic, Srnic, Marin, El Fardou Ben, Pavkov
Paris Saint Germain: Buffon, Bernat, Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Veratti, Di Maria, Rabiot, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Form Guide
The Last 5 competitive matches:
Red Star Belgrade: W-W-W-L-D
Paris Saint Germain: D-D-W-W-W
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Head to Head
Red Star Belgrade: 0 wins
Paris Saint Germain: 1 win
Draw: 0
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain: Prediction
Paris Saint-Germain are sure favourites to win this tie and qualify to the next round of the Champions League. An unbeaten home record at home is sure to give the Serbians a little bit of hope but the talent in the Parisians is very likely to overwhelm the former European winners.
Prediction: Paris Saint Germain 3-1 Red Star Belgrade