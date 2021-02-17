Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AC Milan travel to Serbia on Thursday as Stefano Pioli's side gear up to take on Red Star Belgrade in a UEFA Europa League round of 32 fixture.

The Rossoneri have hit a rocky patch of late, having lost three out of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Pioli will hope his side can come away with a comfortable win, as AC Milan face their biggest rivals Inter Milan in a top-of-the-table clash in Serie A on Sunday.

Dejan Stankovic's side are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment.

Red Star Belgrade's solitary loss this season came in the Europa League against Hoffenheim back in October. However, the Crveno-beli have been near perfect since then, winning 12 of their last 15 matches in all competitions. They drew the other three.

4 - AC Milan are unbeaten in each of their four European games against Crvena Zvezda (W2 D2), the last one played in a Champions League qualification match in 2006/07. Sturdy.#UEL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 14, 2020

Stankovic, however, will be worried about his side's form in the Europa League.

Red Star finished second in their group, having drawn two and lost one of their group stage fixtures. AC Milan, however, topped their group and are one of the favorites to go on and win the whole competition.

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides met was in the 1988-89 European Cup. At the time, AC Milan got the better of Red Star Belgrade on penalties following 1-1 draws in both legs of the tie.

The two sides also met in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in the 2006-07 season. AC Milan won both legs of the tie and qualified for the group stages of the competition.

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

AC Milan Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan Team News

Ante Rebic could return for Milan

Red Star Belgrade

Stankovic will be without Veljko Nikolic for the game after the midfielder picked up an ankle knock last week. Aleksandar Katai is still out with an adductor injury he picked up in November.

Injured: Veljko Nikolic, Aleksandar Katai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan

We expect Stefano Pioli to make a host of changes to his side for the game on Thursday. This is due to the crunch match against Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend.

Milan will be without Brahim Diaz for the game against Red Star, as the winger has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury.

Ante Rebic is back from a knee injury, but the game against Red Star might come too soon for the striker

Injured: Brahim Diaz

Doubtful: Ante Rebic

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan Predicted XI

The sides looked a bit diffrent the last time Crvena zvezda & AC Milan met in Europe. pic.twitter.com/WgEuI5Rcbo — Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) December 15, 2020

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (3-5-2): Milan Borjan; Milos Degenek, Nemanja Milunovic, Milan Rodic; Mirko Ivanic, Njegos Petrovic, Sekou Junior Sanogo, Guelor Kanga, Milan Gajic; Diego Falcinelli, Ben Nabouhane

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Diogo Dalot; Sandro Tonali, Soualiho Meite; Jens Petter Hauge, Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo; Mario Mandzukic

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan clearly have the better squad at their disposal. However, with so many changes to the lineup, Stefano Pioli's side might have a hard time breaking down Red Star Belgrade.

That being said, we predict the Rossoneri will have enough to edge past Dejan Stankovic's side on Thursday.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 AC Milan