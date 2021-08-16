Red Star Belgrade vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League qualifiers 2021-22 

Red Star Belgrade will host CFR Cluj at Stadion Rajko Mitic in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Tuesday.

The home side dropped to this stage following their 2-1 aggregate defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

CFR Cluj were eliminated from Europe's top-tier competition in a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Young Boys.

The Romanian champions followed up that loss in midweek with a narrow 1-0 victory over Farul Constantina in the Romanian Liga 1 on Friday. Gabriel Debuljuh scored the match-winner in the 36th minute.

Red Star Belgrade have not been in action since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sheriff last Wednesday.

The winner of this tie will gain automatic qualification to the Europa League group stage, while the loser will drop down to the Europa Conference League group stage.

Red Star Belgrade vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides and they will each be seeking a victory to secure qualification to the Europa League.

They met in a pre-season friendly in June 2019 when second-half goals from Vujadin Savic and Vincius saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts were on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions prior to last week's defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol. CFR Cluj have won seven of their nine competitive fixtures this term.

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Red Star Belgrade vs CFR Cluj Team News

Red Star Belgrade

There are no known injury problems for the visitors. Midfielder Guelor Kanga has served his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cluj

Defender Andrei Burca is still sidelined by a knee strain. Alexandru Paun will miss the trip to Serbia for his double booking last week while Alexandru Ionita is still serving out his one-year doping ban.

Injury: Andrei Burca

Suspension: Alexandru Ionita, Alexandru Paun

Red Star Belgrade vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Radovan Pankov, Marko Gobeljic; Junior Sanogo, El Fardou Ben; Aleksandar Katai, Filippo Falco, Mirko Ivanic; Lois Diony

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giedrius Arlauskis (GK); Mario Camora, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Cristian Manea; Runar Sigurjonsson, Guessouma Fofana, Mateo Susic; Gabriel Debuljuh, Bilel Omrani, Cirprian Deac

Red Star Belgrade vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Red Star Belgrade are slight favorites in the game and home advantage could also factor in the Serbian champions' favor. Both sides are defensively solid, so the game should not have too many chances.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 1-0 CFR Cluj

