Red Star Belgrade vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Red Star Belgrade invite Ludogorets to the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Thursday as the Europa League returns this week.

The fixture is a must-win for the hosts, who are currently in second place in the Group F standings behind Braga.

Red Star Belgrade will lock horns with the Portuguese side on the final matchday of the group stage next month. The winner of the game will head into the knockout stage and the loser will have to go through the playoffs.

Ludogorets have not had much luck in the competition and are winless, facing defeat in the last three games. Red Star recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at Ludogorets Arena in October.

Red Star Belgrade vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a win for each side and one game ending in a stalemate.

Two of their meetings came in qualifying for the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League campaign while the third meeting was in the group stage earlier this season, which ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Neuciano Gusmão was sent off in the second half to add insult to injury for the Bulgarian side.

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Red Star Belgrade vs Ludogorets Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Veljko Nikolić has not featured for the club since October and he has just one appearance in the competition. Defenders Marko Gobeljić and Miloš Degenek were red-carded in their 1-0 loss against Midtjylland and are suspended for this game.

Injuries: Veljko Nikolic

Suspension: Marko Gobeljić, Miloš Degenek

Ludogorets

Higinio Marín is nearing a return but this fixture comes too soon for him. Anton Nedyalkov and Wanderson are long-term absentees and are only expected back in 2022.

Injuries: Higinio Marín, Anton Nedyalkov, Wanderson

Suspension: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Milan Borjan; Milan Rodic, Radovan Pankov, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Gajic; Sekou Sanogo; Nenad Krsticic, Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Filippo Falco; El Fardou Ben

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Cicinho, Josue Sa, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves; Bernard Tekpetey; Dominik Yankov, Kiril Despodov; Pieros Sotiriou

Red Star Belgrade vs Ludogorets Prediction

Red Star Belgrade will be hoping that they fare better than their previous outing in this home game. They have scored four goals in four games and conceded three so far, which is a decent output, but they'll be counting on the visitors' poor form here.

Ludogorets have conceded seven goals and scored just three, so the chances of a win for the hosts look good. The Serbian club will also be without their two first-team defenders but should be able to keep Ludogorets from scoring.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 1-0 Ludogorets

Edited by Peter P