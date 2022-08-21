Red Star Belgrade vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23 

Red Star Belgrade will host Maccabi Haifa at the Stadium Rajko Mitic on Tuesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoffs.

The hosts have enjoyed a stellar start to their season, sitting atop the Superliga standings. They dismantled Pyunik Yerevan 7-0 on aggregate in the previous round of the continental qualifiers. Red Star, however, lost 3-2 in the first leg against Maccabi and will look to bounce back this week.

Red Star last appeared in the group stage of the continental showpiece in the 2019-20 season, finishing third in their group and dropping to the UEFA Europa League.

Maccabi took the lead in the opening 20 minutes of the first leg but found themselves behind at the interval. They, however, regained their lead in the second half via goals from Frantzdy Pierrot and former Queens Park Rangers man Tjaronn Chery.

Meanwhile, the Greens have featured in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League twice, doing so in the 2002-03 and 2009-10 season.

Red Star Belgrade vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams, with the first leg marking their maiden matchup.

Maccabi have now won their last two games against Serbian opposition after losing their previous three. They will look to continue that run on Tuesday.

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Maccabi Haifa Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Red Star Belgrade vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Former Nantes man Osman Bukari came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one, while Radovan Pankov is injured and will not play.

Injured: Radovan Pankov

Doubtful: Osman Bukari

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Haifa

The visitors are set to be without the services of Raz Meir and Mahmoud Jaber this weekend, as the duo are both injured. Meanwhile, Dolev Haziza could miss out after picking up a knock last week.

Injured: Raz Meir, Mahmoud Jaber

Doubtful: Dolev Haziza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XIs

Red Star Belgrade (4-4-2): Milan Borjan; Milan Rodic, Nemanja Milunovic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Strahinja Erakovic; Mirko Ivanic, Kings Kangwa, Guélor Kanga, Stefan Mitrovic; Aleksandar Katai, Aleksandar Pesic

Maccabi Haifa (4-3-3): Josh Cohen; Daniel Sundgren, Bogdan Planic, Sean Goldberg; Sun Menahem; Neta Lavi, Arad Ofri, Mohammad El Fazaz; Tjaronn Chery, Frantzdy Pierrot, Omer Atzili

Red Star Belgrade vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Red Star saw their seven-game winning streak across competitions end in their last game and will look to bounce back here.

Maccabi, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their previous eight across competitions. Their away form has been poor of late, so they could lose here.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

