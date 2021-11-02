Red Star Belgrade vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Red Star Belgrade will welcome Midtjylland to Stadion Rajko Mitic for a Group F fixture in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Radnicki 1923 in the Serbian Super Liga. Mirko Ivanic, Milan Pavkov and Aleksandar Katai all got on the scoresheet in the victory.

Midtjylland secured maximum points with a 3-1 away win over Randers FC on Sunday. Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika was the star of the show with a brace for the Wolves.

Red Star Belgrade currently lead the way at the summit of the table in Group F, having garnered seven points from three matches so far. Midtjylland are in third place and need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Red Star Belgrade vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head

Matchday three's clash was the first continental meeting between the two sides. Second-half goals from Mirko Ivanic and Nikolas Dyhr saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Red Star Belgrade have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Midtjylland form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Red Star Belgrade vs Midtjylland Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Veljko Nikolic is unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Veljko Nikolic

Suspension: None

Midtjylland

Daniel Hoegh and Junior Brumado (ankle) have both been ruled out with injuries. Jens Cajuste is a doubt for the trip to Serbia.

Injuries: Daniel Hoegh, Junior Brumado

Doubtful: Jens Cajuste

Suspension: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Milos Degenek, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Gajic; Sekou Sanogo; Nenad Krsticic, Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Filippo Falco; El Fardou Ben

Midtjylland Predicted XI (5-4-1): Elias Rafn Olafsson (GK); Paulinho, Dion Cools, Juninho, Henrik Dalsgaard, Joel Andersson; Gustav Isaksen, Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Pione Sisto; Victor Lind

Red Star Belgrade vs Midtjylland Prediction

Red Star Belgrade are slight favorites in the game but Midtjylland have what it takes to get the job done away from home.

The Danish side have been in good form and the fact that they need maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive could give them an extra lift. Although one side could secure the win, we are predicting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Midtjylland

Edited by Shardul Sant