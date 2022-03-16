Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns in midweek as Red Star Belgrade and Rangers square off in the second leg of their round of 16 clash at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Thursday.

The Serbian side have an uphill task of overturning a three-goal deficit after suffering a 3-0 defeat when the teams met in last week’s reverse fixture.

The Belgrade-based team maintained their hunt for the Serbian Superliga title as they claimed a 2-1 win at FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac on Monday. They have now won their last seven league outings, as they remain unbeaten since a 2-1 loss at FK Radnik Surdulica on October 27.

Meanwhile, Rangers confirmed their place in the Scottish Cup courtesy a 3-0 win over Dundee FC. They have now won their last four games, scoring eight goals and conceding none, as they remain unbeaten since a 3-0 loss at Celtic back in February.

Rangers head into Thursday’s game on a six-game unbeaten run in the Europa League and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers Head-To-Head

Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their previous four encounters. Belgrade have picked up one win in that time.

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Rangers Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Belgrade will be without midfielder Veljko Nikolic, who has been ruled out due to an ankle problem.

Injured: Veljko Nikolic

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers remain without Steven Davis, Ianis Hagi, and Nnamdi Ofoborh, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Steven Davis, Ianis Hagi, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-3-3): Milan Borjan; Milan Rodic, Strahinja Erakovic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Gajic; Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Nenad Krsticic; El Fardou Ben, Ohi Omoijuanfo, Aleksandar Katai

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers Prediction

Having placed one foot firmly in the quarter-finals following their first leg win, Rangers will come into the game full on confidence. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping the Scottish team to come away with yet another victory.

Prediction: Red Star 1-2 Rangers

