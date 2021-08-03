Red Star Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Red Star Belgrade host Sheriff Tiraspol for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round contest on Tuesday night.

Belgrade made it to this stage of the tournament by overcoming Kairat 6-2 across two legs. Red Star Belgrade won the second leg by an emphatic 5-0 scoreline, with Aleksandar Katai (two), Lois Diony, Mirko Ivanic and Filipo Falco registering their names on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Tiraspol overcame Alashkert 4-1 on aggregate in the second round. The second leg ended 3-1 in favor of Sheriff, with Gustavo Dulanto, Henrique Luvannor and Sebastien Thill each scoring a goal.

Red Star Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head

The two sides will clash against each other for the first time on Tuesday.

Red Star Belgrade have been in fine form lately, winning their last three competitive fixtures.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Tiraspol will be looking to make it six wins in succession when they take on the Serbian side.

Red Star Belgrade form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Sheriff Tiraspol form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Red Star Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Aleksandar Dragovic and Marko Gobeljic are expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested for the weekend's league game.

Red Star Belgrade have not reported any injuries ahead of their game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol are expected to lineup in a 4-3-3 formation, with Frank Castaneda and Adama Traore likely to operate on the wings.

Like Belgrade, Tiraspol have a fully-fit squad for this Champions League qualifying clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Marko Gobeljic, Radovan Pankov, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milan Rodic; Guelor Kanga, Sekou Sanogo; Mirko Ivanic, Filippo Falco, Aleksandar Katai; Lois Diony

Sheriff Tiraspol predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgios Athanasiadis; Cristiano, Gustavo Dulanto, Danilo Arboleda, Keston Julien; Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill, Banda; Adama Traore, Luvannor, Frank Castaneda

Red Star Belgrade vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Red Star Belgrade are overwhelming favorites considering both their quality and the fact that they are playing at home.

Sheriff Tiraspol have looked quite good in their recent fixtures, but Tuesday's opponents will present a strong challenge.

We predict that Red Star Belgrade will win the contest with ease.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

