Red Star Belgrade vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League group stages kick off this week as Red Star Belgrade host Sporting Braga in Group F on Thursday.

Red Star Belgrade won the Serbian Superliga last season for the 15th time in their history. They were, therefore, eligible to compete in the Champions League qualifiers. However, they failed to get past the third round as they lost to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

Red Star Belgrade will now participate in the UEFA Europa League after beating CFR Cluj in the qualifiers. Dejan Stankovic's men played in the Europa League last season and advanced from their group. However, they lost to AC Milan on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Sporting Braga automatically qualified for the Europa League by virtue of their fourth-place league finish in the Primeira Liga last season. The Braguistas are the only club from Portugal that will participate in the group stages of the Europa League this season.

Like their hosts, Sporting Braga also played Europa League football last season and advanced from their group. However, they crashed out of the tournament in the first knockout round after losing 5-1 on aggregate to Italian outfit AS Roma.

Red Star Belgrade vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Red Star Belgrade and Sporting Braga in the past. Two of the games ended in draws while the other was won by Sporting Braga.

All three meetings between the sides have come in the Europa League. The two sides last met in the group stage of the competition back in 2007 with Sporting Braga winning 2-0.

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide (All comps): L-W-W-W-W-W

Sporting Braga Form Guide (All comps): W-L-W-D-W-D

Red Star Belgrade vs Sporting Braga Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Aleksa Vukanovic will miss Thursday's game due to injury. The winger is the only absentee for Red Star Belgrade.

Injured: Aleksa Vukanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga

Nuno Sequeira, David Carmo and Rolando are all injured and will all miss the game against Red Star Belgrade.

Injured: Nuno Sequeira, David Carmo, Rolando

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Milan Borjan; Milan Gajic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Milos Degenek, Milan Rodic; Sekou Sanogo; El Fardou Ben, Guelor Kanga, Mirko Ivanic, Aleksandar Katai; Milan Pavkov

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus; Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira, Diogo Leite; Yan Couto, Mutassim Al Musrati, Andre Horta, Fabio Martins; Mario Gonzalez, Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz

Red Star Belgrade vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Red Star Belgrade have been a powerhouse in Serbia under Dejan Stankovic, going unbeaten in the league last season. They have continued their rich form this season with just one loss in their last 11 games.

Sporting Braga have been inconsistent so far this season and could come up short against the Serbians.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Sporting Braga

