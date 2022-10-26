Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Red Star Belgrade will host Trabzonspor at the Stadium Rajko Mitic on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

The home side have struggled to come alive on the continental stage despite their strong performances in their domestic assignments. They were beaten 2-1 by Fenerbahce in their last group game, drawing level via a Stefan Mitrovic strike early in the second half before falling behind once again minutes later.

Red Star Belgrade sit rock-bottom in their group with just three points from four games and will be looking to return to winning ways in the competition this week.

Trabzonspor have had mixed results this season but have found better form of late. They shook off their 3-1 defeat to Monaco in their third group game to pick up a 4-0 win over the Ligue 1 side in their most recent continental outing. That match saw four different players get on the scoresheet in a dominant performance at the Medical Park Stadyumu earlier this month.

The visitors sit second in their group with six points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Thursday.

Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Red Star Belgrade and Trabzonspor, with their first-ever matchup coming in the reverse fixture last month.

The home side were beaten 2-1 in their last game in this fixture, ending a four-game unbeaten run against Turkish opposition.

Trabzonspor are the most prolific side in their group so far with a goal tally of nine.

Red Star Belgrade have picked up 22 points from eight league games on home turf this season, the highest in the Serbian top-flight.

The Karadeniz Fırtınası have picked up 11 points on the road in the league this season. Only Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray have picked up more.

The Serbian side have the best defensive record in the Superliga this season with just six goals conceded in 15 matches.

Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Red Star Belgrade are on a three-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost just one game on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Trabzonspor are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. However, they have won just one of their last five games on the road and could lose this encounter.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Trabzonspor

Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Red Star Belgrade

Tip 2 - Red Star Belgrade to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in eight of their last nine games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

