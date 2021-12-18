Red Star vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22 

Red Star and Monaco will trade tackles in the round of 64 of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The hosts secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their 2-1 away victory over GFC Ajacio in the last round. Damien Durand's second-half brace helped the capital side complete a comeback victory.

Monaco have received a bye to this stage and have been paired in Group C of the competition.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to PSG in Ligue 1. They were downed by their former prodigy Kylian Mbappe, who scored a first-half brace.

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN



Full press conference ⬇️



#CoupedeFrance I #REDASM 📰 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘄 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗶 I "Give our all to win this battle."Full press conference ⬇️ 📰 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘄 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗶 I "Give our all to win this battle."Full press conference ⬇️#CoupedeFrance I #REDASM

Red Star secured maximum points with a 3-1 away victory over Sedan on Monday. Pape Meissa Ba scored a hat-trick to inspire the victory.

Red Star vs Monaco Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and they will each go all out for the win to secure progress to the next round.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winning run and have won four of their last five matches in all competitions. Monaco's defeat to PSG halted an eight-game unbeaten run.

Red Star form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Monaco form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Red Star vs Monaco Team News

Red Star

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Monaco

Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Krepin Diatta (ACL) and Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) are all unavailable due to injuries. Youssouf Fofana is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Benoit Badiashile, Krepin Diatta, Cesc Fabregas

Suspension: Youssouf Fofana

Red Star vs Monaco Predicted XI

Red Star Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Charruau (GK); Pape Ba, Edouard Daillet, Josue Homawoo, Stephane Sparagna; Mayoro N'Doye, Owen Maes, Cheikh N'Doye; Michael Nilor, Moussa Guel, Guillaume Bosca

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel; Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs; Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu

Red Star vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco are favorites for the game but Red Star's current run of good form will boost their confidence to pull off a shock defeat in the cup.

However, Monaco's superior firepower should shine through and we are backing the visitors to secure a win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Red Star 1-3 Monaco

Edited by Peter P