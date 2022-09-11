“Redemption season is on” – PSG fans thank 23-year-old star as they secure narrow 1-0 win against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans praised Gianluigi Donnarumma for his stunning performance against Brest in Ligue 1.

The Italian managed to keep yet another clean sheet for the Parisians. Donnarumma picked up his fifth clean sheet from eight games for the defending French champions in this campaign.

The Parisians managed to eke out a 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Neymar Jr., who got on the end of a Lionel Messi assist. The 30-year-old Brazilian has now scored ten goals and provided seven assists in eight games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

However, Brest had a golden opportunity to equalize when Prensel Kimpembe conceded a penalty in the 69th minute of the game. But Donnarumma ensured his side stayed ahead as the Italian shot-stopper managed to save Islam Slimani's effort.

He was showered with praise by PSG fans after the performance as many noted that the 23-year-old is rediscovering his old form. Check out the best reactions from Twitter:

PSG Fan Club Helsinki @PSGHelsinki One of those ones.. can be given if wanted, but not a clear one.



Fortunately we have Donnarumma. One of those ones.. can be given if wanted, but not a clear one. Fortunately we have Donnarumma.

❤️💙 @PSG_Ney_ 3 points for us today it would have been 1-1 if Donnarumma didn’t save that penalty 3 points for us today it would have been 1-1 if Donnarumma didn’t save that penalty

RichardPSG @Richard51251417 LETS GOOOO DONNARUMMA NEVER A PEN IN THE FIRST PLACE LETS GOOOO DONNARUMMA NEVER A PEN IN THE FIRST PLACE

🦅 @Ani7ii DONNARUMMA REDEMPTION SEASON IS ON. DONNARUMMA REDEMPTION SEASON IS ON.

Donnarumma arrived at PSG from AC Milan at the start of the 2021-22 season. He had had an amazing campaign at the EURO 2020 tournament that prompted his move to the French capital.

While the Italian had to earn his place in the starting line-up with PSG already having Keylor Navas at their disposal, he has made 33 appearances for the club, registering 14 assists to his name.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier will not rotate Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnnarumma this season

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas

While young Gianluigi Donnarumma is shining for Paris Saint-Germain this season, it's hard to forget that their veteran custodian Keylor Navas is yet to make an appearance for the Parisians this campaign.

Navas has made 106 appearances for the Parisians since his move to the club from Real Madrid, and has 49clean sheets to his name. However, the Costa Rican is no longer the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

When asked whether he would rotate the two star goalkeepers throughout the season, Galtier dismissed the chances of that happening while speaking to the media ahead of his team's game against Brest this weekend:

"Turnover in that position, no. I'm not that kind of coach.... I like goalkeepers with a lot of presence in the air. He has the physique, the technique, the jump and I don't want this error of judgment to slow him down in what I want to see from him. There will be no turnover at the goalkeeper position." (via RMC Sport)

