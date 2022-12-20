Reggina vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd December 2022

Reggina are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Oreste Granillo on Thursday in a friendly fixture.

Reggina come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Michele Mignani's Bari in their most recent Serie B game.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in a friendly game. A second-half goal from former Southampton attacker Juanmi for Real Betis was canceled out by a goal from full-back Matteo Darmian for Inter Milan.

Reggina vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reggina are facing Inter Milan for the first time in a friendly game.

Young midfielder Giovanni Fabbian, on loan from Inter Milan, has scored five goals in the league for Reggina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko has registered eight goal contributions in the league for Inter Milan.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella has made 10 goal contributions in the league for Inter Milan.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has made four assists in the league for Inter Milan.

Reggina vs Inter Milan Prediction

Reggina are currently second in the league, three points behind league leaders Frosinone. They have only two of their last five league games, and find themselves only three points ahead of third-placed Bari.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are fifth in the league, 11 points behind league leaders Napoli. There has been scrutiny on manager Simone Inzaghi after a subdued start to their league campaign, and Inzaghi will hope for a better second half of the season.

Star forwards Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both endured poor World Cup campaigns with Belgium and Argentina respectively. While Martinez will return to Inter Milan as a World Cup winner, his stock has surely taken a dive after a string of bad performances at the tournament. Martinez began the World Cup as Argentina's preferred No 9, but ended it as an option off the bench, with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez taking his position.

Reggina is managed by Filippo Inzaghi, brother of Inter Milan coach Simone. The managerial careers of the Inzaghi brothers have taken completely different paths; Filippo began his career as manager at AC Milan, but in recent years has managed a string of clubs in Serie B. Simone, on the other hand, impressed with his spell at Lazio, before joining Inter Milan.

Inter Milan will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Reggina 0-3 Inter Milan

Reggina vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

