Reims 0-0 PSG: 5 Hits and Flops as Mbappe misfires and Ramos sent off in an entertaining game | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 0-0 draw by Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 8. Despite dropping two points, the visitors are guaranteed to end the weekend at the top of the table following Marseille's defeat to Ajaccio.

The visitors came into this contest on the back of five wins from as many league games. However, they were without key man Lionel Messi, who missed the game. Neymar started from the bench as Christophe Galtier gave some of PSG's fringe players a chance to start.

PSG dominated possession for the first half as Juan Bernat and Nordi Mukiele did well to offer width on the flanks while attacking. That allowed Marco Verratti and Fabian Ruiz ample time and space to create passing combinations in midfield, as defenders were drawn out of position.

Kylian Mbappe squandered a good opportunity to give PSG the lead as he hit the ball straight at the onrushing goalkeeper. Mukiele, too, had a chance to score but fired his shot into the stands after leaning back a little too much while striking the ball.

Reims had a great chance to score in the first half as well. Arber Zeneli found himself unmarked in the box and fired a low shot towards the bottom-left corner. Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to save it at full-stretch.

Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti were then involved in an argument with the referee and were both booked for excessive arguing. However, Ramos went a step further and uttered expletives, which resulted in him being sent off.

Galtier made a change at half-time, bringing Vitinha on to replace Verratti, who was already at risk of being sent off. A few minutes into the half, he also brought Neymar into the fray with hopes that the Brazilian would turn the tide in PSG's favor. He even had a chance to score just before the hour-mark, but flashed his shot wide from close-range.

Both managers made several changes as they looked to achieve contrasting objectives. A win or even a draw against the champions means a lot for any team, especially when they can capitalize on the man advantage. The referee continued in his strict approach to the game, handing out one yellow card after another.

Despite good chances, neither team managed to break the deadlock. The game ended in a goalless draw. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the contest.

#5. Hit - Yehvann Diouf

Diouf put in a strong showing in the hosts' goal, making key stops at crucial moments in the game. He made a total of three saves, including one close-range effort from Mbappe. He distributed the ball with 88% accuracy and helped his side earn a point while keeping a clean sheet.

#4. Flop - Sergio Ramos

Ramos did the unthinkable and got himself sent off for arguing with the referee, despite building a reputation as a dirty-tackler.

Marco Verratti committed a foul near PSG's box, following which the referee awarded Reims a free-kick in a dangerous position. Both Verratti and Ramos approached the referee in an aggressive manner, confronting him for the the decision. Ramos used profanity while speaking to the official, resulting in a double bookable offense.

#3. Hit - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma saved PSG's blushes on four occasions, making top-class saves to deny Reims the chance to snatch the lead.

His best save came in the first half as Arber Zeneli found himself unmarked inside the visitors' box. The forward turned and struck a low effort towards goal, which Donnarumma saved with his outstretched right arm.

#2. Flop - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe squandered a big opportunity to grab the lead for PSG in the first half. He was played through and made his way into Reims' box. However, he could only manage a shot that was fired straight at Yehvann Diouf.

Mbappe also showed poor temperament as he got into several small scuffles and was even shown a yellow card late in the game.

#1. Hit - Reims' team spirit and organized play

Nearly all of Reims' players played to the best of their abilities and rarely put a foot wrong.

Their defenders were solid at the back and did well to nullify the threat Mbappe poses with his pace. Their midfielders distributed the ball well and maintained a narrow line to prevent PSG from passing their way through. All of their players ran a lot and put in a great effort when it came to tackling and blocking shots or passes.

In the end, they earned a well-deserved point.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far