Reims 0-0 PSG: Parisians' Player Ratings as Sergio Ramos sees red for the 28th time in his career in a frustrating draw | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 0-0 draw by Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 8. The result sees PSG remain in the top spot following Marseille's 2-1 loss at home to Ajaccio.

The Parisians came into this game on the back of five wins in as many games in the league. They have scored 10 goals in these games, compared to a staggering 18 goals in the four games prior to that.

While their dip in goalscoring is concerning, Christophe Galtier is looking to maintain a good rotation. He fielded a decent lineup with a mix of regular starters and squad players for this game.

PSG made a decent start to the game as they distributed the ball around well and got into good rhythm in the early stages of the game. Their defenders and midfielders moved the ball around swiftly, not allowing Reims players to close them down. However, they were unable to make too many inroads into the final third due to a lack of line-breaking passes.

Reims midfielders Azor Matusiwa and Marshall Munetsi looked sharp and did well to break down a few of PSG's attacks. Arber Zeneli had the best chance for his side in the first period. He attempted a shot from close-range that was spectacularly saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma's outstretched hand.

Kylian Mbappe had an opportunity to put PSG ahead as he broke into the box. However, he aimed his shot straight at 'keeper Yehvann Diouf's body and failed to score. There was drama towards the end of the half as the referee sent Sergio Ramos off for arguing, showing him two yellow cards in quick succession. Marco Verratti received a yellow card in the fracas as well.

Neither side managed to score but PSG went into the break with a man down with the teams deadlocked at 0-0.

Much like in the first half, Reims attempted more shots than PSG. They even bettered their own tally of 11 in the first half, firing 13 shots at goal in the second period. However, just three of them were on target and Donnarumma did well to keep them at bay.

Christophe Galtier did not wait long before ringing in the changes. He brought Vitinha and Neymar onto the pitch to help PSG create more chances and move the ball forward quicker. Neymar had a good chance to score just before the hour-mark but failed to even hit the target from eight yards out.

Several players were booked as the referee asserted his authority over proceedings, not entertaining any arguments. A total of nine yellow cards and one red card were shown in a feisty affair. PSG did well to hold on to secure a 0-0 draw. With that said, let's take a look at how their players fared.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7.5/10

Donnarumma was exceptional in goal, showing why he is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He made a stunning one-handed save in the first half to deny Reims. He made four saves overall and distributed the ball with 76% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 5/10

Ramos made a decent start to the game but put PSG in big trouble after getting sent off for two unnecessary bookings for arguing with the referee. His sending off meant his team played nearly an hour with a man short.

Marquinhos - 7.5/10

Marquinhos played well at the heart of PSG's defense. He won four of his seven duels and made six clearances and one tackle. He also blocked three shots and played three accurate long balls.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Danilo looked solid in PSG's defense and had a good game. He made six clearances, four blocks and one interception. He also played four accurate long balls.

Nordi Mukiele - 7/10

Mukiele looked sharp on the right flank. However, he missed a good chance to put his side ahead, firing a shot way over the bar from close-range after approaching it with the wrong body shape. He won eight of his 12 duels and played one key pass.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz had a decent game in midfield and passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including two long balls. He won two of his six duels and attempted two shots, with one on target.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti played his typical game, moving astutely between Reims' defensive lines and passing the ball with confidence. He also got booked for an offense he has become infamous for, arguing with the referee. He played three accurate long balls and won three of his four duels.

Juan Bernat - 7.5/10

Bernat had a great game on the left flank. He won all six of his duels and played one key pass. He also made four tackles, three clearances and one interception.

Pablo Sarabia - 6/10

Sarabia had a decent game but was ineffective in attack for PSG. He won four of his 11 duels and played two key passes. He also played one accurate cross but none of them were good enough to create a goalscoring chance.

Carlos Soler - 7/10

Carlos Soler had a good game as an attacking midfielder. He played one key pass and created one big chance. He also won five of his eight duels, making one clearance and one tackle.

Kylian Mbappe 6/10

Mbappe had a poor game as he failed to make the most of his chances. He missed a clear-cut opportunity to put PSG ahead in the first half, firing his shot straight at the 'keeper. He also won just three of his 10 duels and played one accurate cross.

Substitutes

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha replaced Verratti and had a decent game. He won three of his seven duels, completed all three of his dribbles and played one key pass.

Neymar - 6.5/10

Neymar replaced Soler and had a decent game. However, he missed a golden opportunity midway through the second half, firing a tame effort into the side-netting from eight yards out. He was also booked late in the game.

Achraf Hakimi - N/A

He came on in the dying embers and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating. However, he received a booking for arguing shortly after entering the field.

