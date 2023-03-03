Reims vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Reims face off with Ajaccio at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday in a Ligue 1 match.

Reims currently sit in 10th place, but despite this, they are riding a truly remarkable unbeaten streak. They have not lost a match in Ligue 1 since September 18, and have picked up points against everyone from Paris St. Germain to Lille during this period.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone right now, albeit only due to head-to-head results, as their goal difference is identical to 16th-placed Auxerre. Last weekend saw them snap a three-game losing streak as they defeated Troyes.

Reims vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Reims have beaten Ajaccio in their last four meetings dating back to March 2017, including a 0-1 victory over them this January.

Reims’ lengthy unbeaten run – which encompasses 17 games – has largely coincided with the appointment of boss William Still. Remarkably, Reims are fined around €25k for each game that Still manages, as he has not completed his coaching qualifications yet!

Reims’ striker Folarin Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, has scored 15 goals this season. However, he has not found the net since Reims’ 4-0 win over Troyes on February 12th.

Although Ajaccio were able to win their game with Troyes last weekend, their form in 2023 has not been at all convincing. They have lost seven of their nine games thus far this year, and have conceded 22 goals in the process.

Reims, on the other hand, have not let in a single goal in their last four matches, and have conceded just four goals since the turn of the year.

Reims vs Ajaccio Prediction

While they are not situated that highly in the table right now, Reims are definitely one of Ligue 1’s form teams, having claimed 11 points from their last possible 15.

That should give them the edge over strugglers Ajaccio here, although the visitors’ stirring win over Troyes last weekend will also offer them some confidence.

Despite this, it’s hard to imagine them being able to crack Reims’ tight defense, particularly as they have only scored 20 goals all season – Ligue 1’s lowest total overall.

So, we expect a home victory as Reims’ unbeaten run continues.

Prediction: Reims 2-0 Ajaccio

Reims vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win.

Tip 2: Reims to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Ajaccio struggle in front of goal, and Reims have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight games).

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has been on fine form this season and after drawing a blank in his last two, is due a goal).

Poll : 0 votes