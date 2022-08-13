Reims vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2022

Reims will invite Clermont Foot to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Both teams kicked off their league campaigns with defeats. Reims suffered a 4-1 loss against Olympique Marseille, while Clermont were drubbed 5-0 by reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home.

On-loan defender Folarin Balogun scored the consolation goal for Reims in their campaign opener in the 84th minute. Clermont, meanwhile, were one of four teams that failed to open their account on the first matchday.

Reims vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 22 times across competitions, but only two of these meetings have taken place in Ligue 1.

The fixture has been closely contested, with Reims enjoying an 8-6 lead in wins, while eight games have ended in draws.

Reims have won their last three home games against Clermont Foot across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Reims's last five games, while the last four away games for Clermont have seen under 2.5 goals.

Reims have lost just one of their last 13 games against Clermont. Among the Ligue 1 teams this season, Clermont are the only one without a win against Reims.

With a goal difference of -5, Clermont are in last place in the league standings, while Reims are in 18th place with a goal difference of -3.

The two Ligue 1 meetings between Reims and Clermont have produced just one goal, so a low-scoring game could ensue here.

Reims vs Clermont Foot Prediction

The last three meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have ended with a one-goal win for Reims, with the last two ending with a 1-0 scoreline. Clermont have failed to score in their last two away games, while Reims have suffered four defeats in their last five league games at home.

Considering the form of the two teams and recent results in this fixture, a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Clermont Foot.

Reims vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Reims to score first - Yes.

