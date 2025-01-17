Reims vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19 2025

Reims take on Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Reims are currently in 12th place in the table, while Le Havre are struggling down in 17th place and appear to be in real danger of relegation.

So can Reims push them into more problems, or will Le Havre claim some much-needed points?

Reims vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims' recent record against Le Havre is a strong one. They've won their last four games against them, although one of those matches was a non-competitive one. To find Le Havre's last win against Reims, you have to go back to 2018.

While they did overcome Monaco after a penalty shootout in the Coupe de France this week, Reims' league form has been woeful recently. They are currently on a run of six games without a win, collecting just three points during the period. Interestingly though, their last win came over Le Havre!

Le Havre's form, meanwhile, has been even worse than Reims'. They have lost their last six games in a row, including an upset to Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France.

To make matters worse for Le Havre, this sequence of six straight losses has seen them score just three goals in total. In fact, Le Havre have only scored 13 goals altogether this season, the lowest in Ligue 1 right now.

If Reims have any worries coming into this game, it's probably around their defence. After taking two 0-0 draws to end 2024, they have suffered two big defeats this month, and have conceded seven goals across those two games.

Reims vs Le Havre Prediction

While Reims have been struggling for league form in recent weeks, this could be a good game for them to bounce back with.

Le Havre are profligate in front of goal, meaning that the recent issues around Reims' defence shouldn't be too much of an issue in this game. More to the point, the home team have an excellent record against their visitors in recent years.

Overall then, we should not expect a high-scoring affair, but the prediction is a Reims win.

Prediction: Reims 2-0 Le Havre

Reims vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win.

Tip 2: Reims to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Le Havre have the worst attack in Ligue 1 and Reims kept a clean sheet against them in November).

Tip 3: Le Havre to concede at least two goals - Yes (Le Havre have conceded at least two goals in their last four matches).

