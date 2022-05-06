Reims vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2022

On Sunday, Reims will take on Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. This match could be pivotal for the European hopes of the visitors.

Reims are in a solid mid-table spot in 12th place. While they cannot be relegated, the truth is that they have little to play for – and their patchy recent form, with two wins, three losses and a draw in their last six outings sums things up.

Stade de Reims @StadeDeReims #LaConf



Dans quelques minutes, suivez la conférence de presse avant Dans quelques minutes, suivez la conférence de presse avant #SDRRCL avec 𝐎𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚 et 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐨. 🎙 #LaConf🎥 Dans quelques minutes, suivez la conférence de presse avant #SDRRCL avec 𝐎𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚 et 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐨.

However, given that at one point, they looked set for a potential scrap for survival, it’s probably fair to suggest that Reims fans will be happy with their team simply remaining in Ligue 1 for another season.

Lens, meanwhile, flew as high as second in the table in the early going of the campaign and looked like a dead cert to qualify for Europe. However, a slip in form at the turn of the year saw them slide down to tenth.

Since then, the visitors’ form has picked up somewhat. They are now riding a five-match unbeaten streak, drawing their last two games. Given one of them was against Paris St. Germain, though, there will be few complaints.

Reims vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims are the only team in Ligue 1 to have a goal difference of zero. They have scored 38 and conceded 38, giving them both one of the league’s meanest defences but also one of the most toothless attacks.

Reims have not beaten Lens in their last six meetings, while the last three games ended in victories for Lens. However, the visitors have not won at the Stade Auguste-Delaune since a Ligue 2 game in 2017.

Lens wing back Jonathan Clauss has ten assists to his name this season, with only three players in Ligue 1 creating more goals.

None of Reims’ players have scored in double figures, as top scorer Hugo Ekitike has just nine strikes this season.

Reims vs Lens Prediction

Lens still have faint hopes of qualifying for Europe, as they are just five points from fifth place, but they’ll need other results to go their way to pull it off. Of course, they’ll also need to win here.

Reims, on the other hand, have little to play for. Given their struggles in front of goal this season it’s hard to imagine them producing any fireworks at this point, and they’re more likely to stumble over the line at the end of the season.

With that in mind, the prediction is an away win.

Prediction: Reims 0-2 Lens

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Reims vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lens win

Tip 2: Arnaud Kalimuendo to score for Lens – YES (Kalimuendo is Lens’ top scorer and has scored four goals in his last five games)

Tip 3: Reims to fail to score – YES (Reims have failed to score in four of their last seven games)

Edited by Bhargav