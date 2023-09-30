Reims vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023

Reims will welcome 17th-placed Lyon to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games last time around as first-half goals from Mohamed Daramy and Keito Nakamura were enough for them to record a 2-1 away win over Lille.

They are in fifth place in the league standings, just three points behind league leaders Brest. They have suffered just one defeat in the league thus far and will look to avoid a loss against the struggling visitors.

The visitors have endured a winless start to their league campaign and have suffered four defeats in six games thus far. In their previous outing, they fell to a narrow 1-0 away loss to Brest, conceding the goal in the 87th minute.

Reims vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 63 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1951. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 29 wins. The visitors have 18 wins to their name and 16 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a 3-0 home win and playing out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last eight meetings against the visitors, with that win coming in their away game in 2021.

At home, Reims are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors, though the last four games have ended in draws.

Lyon have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring just three goals in six games.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last six league games this season.

Reims vs Lyon Prediction

Les rouges et blancs are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors. They returned to winning ways after two games last week and are expected to continue their run in this match.

They do not have any fresh absentees for the game, so head coach Will Still is expected to field a similar starting XI from the previous outing.

Les Gones have struggled to get going this season and will travel to Reims without the services of Alexandre Lacazette, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

They have failed to score in their last two away games in Ligue 1 but have conceded just three of their 11 goals in three away games.

The last five meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. With that in mind and considering the visitors' recent struggles thus far this season, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Lyon

Reims vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marshall Munetsi to score or assist any time - Yes