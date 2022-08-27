Reims vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Reims will welcome Lyon to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign. They ended their two-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. Folarin Balogun bagged the equalise nine minutes from time after Alexander Djiku had opened the scoring.

Lyon, meanwhile, maintained their 100% record in the league, thanks to comfortable wins over Ajaccio and Troyes. Both were home games and they are expected to be put to the test in their first away game by Reims.

Reims vs Lyon Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 60 times across competitions, with all but one game coming in Ligue 1. Surprisingly, Reims have a better record against their southern rivals with 29 wins.

Lyon have got the better of the hosts 16 times, while 15 games have ended in draws. Reims have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games against Les Gones and are undefeated at home since 2015.

The two teams last met in league action in March, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Reims form guide (all competitions): D-L-L

Lyon form guide (all competitions): W-W

Reims vs Lyon Team News

Reims

Les rouges et blancs will be without the services of Thomas Foket, Azor Matusiwa, Rafik Guitane and Kaj Sierhuis on account of injuriy, as they have not played a single game in this league thus far.

Emmanuel Agbadou returns from a one-game suspension and should regain his place in the starting XI.

Injured: Thomas Foket, Azor Matusiwa, Rafik Guitane, Kaj Sierhuis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lyon

Julian Pollersbeck, Jerome Boateng, Sinaly Diomande, and Houssem Aouar are the absentees on account of injury for the visitors, while Anthony Lopes will serve the second game of a three-match suspension here.

OptaJean @OptaJean 7 & 11 - Tetê a été impliqué dans 7 des 10 derniers buts de Lyon en Ligue 1 (4 buts, 3 assists). Le Brésilien a été décisif à 11 reprises en 11 rencontres dans l'élite avec l'OL (5 buts, 6 assists). Indispensable. #OLESTAC 7 & 11 - Tetê a été impliqué dans 7 des 10 derniers buts de Lyon en Ligue 1 (4 buts, 3 assists). Le Brésilien a été décisif à 11 reprises en 11 rencontres dans l'élite avec l'OL (5 buts, 6 assists). Indispensable. #OLESTAC https://t.co/9c9fLkCEzV

Injured: Julian Pollersbeck, Jerome Boateng, Sinaly Diomande, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anthony Lopes

Unavailable: None

Reims vs Lyon Predicted XIs

Reims (3-4-1-2): Patrick Pentz; Andrew Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Maxime Busi, Bradley Locko, Marshall Munetsi, Dion Lopy; Ilan Kebbal; Junya Ito, Folarin Balogun

Lyon (4-3-3): Remy Riou; Damien Da Silva, Malo Gusto, Castello Lukeba, Nicolás Tagliafico; Maxence Caqueret, Corentin Tolisso, Johann Lepenant; Tetê, Karl Toko Ekambi, Alexandre Lacazette

Reims vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have struggled on their recent trips to Reims. The hosts are expected to put up a fight here and might be able to surprise Lyon in their first away game of the season.

Nonetheless, Lyon have looked sharp in front of the goal this season and should be able to secure a win.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Lyon.

