Reims vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Reims will welcome league leaders Monaco to the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in an exciting Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

The hosts made it two wins in as many games last week, recording a comfortable 2-0 home win over Lyon. Marshall Munetsi and Yunis Abdelhamid scored in the 46th and 71st minutes to help them to their fourth win of the season.

The visitors regained the pole position in the league standings with a comeback 3-2 home win over Marseille. They equalized twice in the first half and Maghnes Akliouche added his second goal of the match in the 52nd minute to seal the win for his team.

Just one point separates first-placed Monaco and fourth-placed Nice. They'll look to record a win in this match to extend their lead but the hosts will look to defeat the visitors and secure pole position for themselves heading into the international break.

Reims vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 61 times in all competitions thus far. The two teams have been closely matched in these matches, with the visitors having a narrow 23-22 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded away wins in their Ligue 1 meetings.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 18 goals in seven games, four more than other any team in the competition.

Interestingly, Reims are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats, and have failed to score in these games as well.

Monaco are unbeaten in their three away games this season, scoring nine goals while conceding seven times in that period.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 away games in Ligue 1.

Reims vs Monaco Prediction

Les rouges et blancs have won two of their three home games in Ligue 1 this season. They have failed to score in their last four home meetings against the visitors and have just one win in their last seven home games, which is a cause for concern.

Will Still has led the hosts to their best start to the Ligue 1 campaign since 1974. He will have to make do without Thomas Foket, who is suspended on account of yellow card accumulation. Josh Wilson-Esbrand remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Les Monégasques have been in good form recently with their goalscoring prowess propelling them to the top of the league table. Adi Hütter will welcome back Aleksandr Golovin from suspension, which will be a huge boost to their attack.

Unfortunately, Caio Henrique is sidelined for at least six months after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week. They recorded a 3-0 away win over the hosts last season and will look to reproduce that form in this match.

With both teams heading into the match in solid form, led by shrewd managers, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Reims 2-2 Monaco

Reims vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Marshall Munetsi to score or assist any time - Yes