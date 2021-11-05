Reims vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Reims take on Monaco in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Struggling Reims are currently sitting in 17th place in the table, while Monaco are above them in 10th position.

Can Reims pick up a valuable win this weekend or will Monaco brush them aside?

Reims vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Reims have struggled for traction throughout the current season, winning just two of their opening 12 matches.

Right now they’re on a four-game winless streak, most recently falling to defeat at the hands of Bordeaux.

It seems clear that Reims are missing last season’s top scorer Boulaye Dia, as their total of 14 goals has been a disappointing return.

Meanwhile, Monaco have had an up and down start to their 2021-22 campaign.

They have picked up five wins, but have also lost five games, including their most recent match at the hands of struggling Brest.

This week also saw them in action in Europe, where they drew 0-0 with PSV Eindhoven to remain at the top of their Europa League group.

Worryingly for Reims, they have not beaten Monaco in their last six meetings, although four of the games have been draws.

Reims form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Monaco form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Reims vs Monaco Team News

Reims

Reims have four players out with injuries coming into the game.

Injured: Mitchell Van Bergen, Marshall Munetsi, Fraser Hornby, Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

Two players are likely to miss out for Monaco, including veteran midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Eliot Matazo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims vs Monaco Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Fode Doucoure, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Azur Matusiwa, Moreto Cassama, Bradley Locko, Nathanael Mbuku, El-Bilal Toure, Hugo Ekitike

Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Guillermo Maripan, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Gelson Martins, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jean Lucas, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Reims vs Monaco Prediction

With Monaco falling at the hands of struggling Brest last weekend, Reims will come in with some hope here.

However, the visitors will be determined not to repeat last weekend’s result, and it’s hard to see Reims keeping their attack quiet, particularly as their form has been poor.

An away win for Monaco seems likely in this Ligue 1 matchup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Reims 0-1 Monaco

Edited by Peter P